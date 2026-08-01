30 seconds please

1. Anand rangarajan, a biochemistry professor from jnu , has popularized this 30 second interjection on prime TV debates. He is fearless in questioning beliefs of abrahamanic religions.



2. Shahazad poonawalla a popular spokesperson for BJP has resigned and is hinting a sabbatical from politics. Seems bit fishy.



3. Modi comming on instagram is increasing looking like an all advising ‘ society uncle’. He should expose himself less and concentrate on legislation.



4. Sadly rahul Gandhi is not taking much advantage and is acting in ajit prop style street plays in front of parliament. Crazy.



