Who were the Carvakas?

A short video from Jay Vardhan Singh. I like all his videos and just wanted to post this as a way to get more people interested in following this promising young historian.. always worth reading and watching.

We had Jay as a speaker on several of our Indian history podcasts, for example this one on the Rajputs:

Published by

Omar Ali

I am a physician interested in obesity and insulin resistance, and in particular in the genetics and epigenetics of obesity As a blogger, I am more interested in history, Islam, India, the ideology of Pakistan, and whatever catches my fancy. My opinions can change.

