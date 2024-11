Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

In this episode Amey and I talk to Kushal Mehra, host of the Carvaka podcast and an Indo-Canadian of Punjabi origin (though settled in Maharashtra). Comments welcome!