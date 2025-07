Temple posing for the camera

I thought I’d start sharing more stuff from offline life just to vary up the tone.

I like my privacy as a general rule of thumb but it would be nice if we fleshed out as individuals rather than just as online voices..

Cheers. And hope everyone had a great weekend.

Ps: I took Timmy (her nickname) with me for Club Training. I do a fair bit of Indo-Persian wrestling; did the “Gama move”, a few days back.

So everyone my Fitness is “Brown” loll