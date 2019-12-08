Posted on December 8, 2019October 27, 2019 by Razib Khan - 14 Comments on Open Thread – Brown PunditsOpen Thread – Brown PunditsPlease keep the other posts on topic. Use this for talking about whatever you want to talk about.Please note our podcast, Twitter, and RSS feed. Also, our Patreon.
14 Replies to “Open Thread – Brown Pundits”
Some questions about my haplogroups
“I did 23&me
My maternal group is officially K1a (West Eurasian and share with Katie Couric and Stephen Colbert). My paternal is H-Z5882 (indigenous).
81% N Indian,Pakistani,and Central Asian (Gujarat, Maharasthra, and Rajasthan were main regions).
6.2% southern S Asian
4.8% Southern Indian subgroup
6.7% broadly South and Central asian
May the sky father smile upon you. May the sky mother bless you. Jai shree ameen.”
Is mitochondrial K1a most prevalent in the European Farmer populations? Anyone know of its history in the subcontinent? I feel like it is a weird one.
Is my subtype of Y haplogroup H the one that is more common in Romanis? Maybe I have some gypsy tribal lineage as well.
k1a is probably through steppe. sita’s scion.
most gypsies may have H. but most H are not gypsies.
sita’s scion but seed of shiva’s chokolingam. I am lucky my ancestors weren’t sacrificed in a traditional Aryan honor killing.
In all of this I think I should mention that there seems to be geneflow from Anatolia to southern Iran going back to over 10,000 years ago. The HV14 that formed in Iran around that time is descended from the older Anatolian subclade of HV.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-48596-1
Is it possible that K1a is also something that came with this Anatolian inheritance?
Oh and there is also a K1a with yDNA R2a in Sapalli Tepe, and another one with yDNA L1a in post BMAC. Does anyone have a frequency distribution of K1a in modern south Asian sub-populations? That could give us some hints of where it could have come from.
Just got into Evangelion, and I can’t stop going over this scene again and again:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZIHOHHA5vA
Wretched existence in perpetuity for enemies of Afghanistan.
The only 8 words that matter.
Other than
Graveyard of empires
💦📺🔫🍃🐕🦊🧸🦁🥀🐇🦚
Loy Afghanistan
How is the movie “Panipat”. Any reviews?
AnoorAdha aNURadha is intresting star group, no?
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-12-08/india-s-problems-were-always-in-plain-sight
UK general elections – massive defeat for Jeremy Corbyn and massive victory for BoJo.
I am glad JC lost thoroughly. Labour was taking everyone for granted. For the elction Labour even passed a resolution condemning India about Kashmir. This is pure unadulterated neo-Colonial attitude when Labour has no business for referring to matters within India . This was done to keep the Pakistani population happy. Well deserved defeat.
Labour has also become more anti-semetic, I think in part due to appeasing virulent anti-semetism among British Muslims, and this was giving new life to native anti-semetism, suppressed after WW2
Labour’s startegy was to appease the Islamic extermism and that has backfired
good riddance.
Does anyone have access to exit polls by group (muslim vote, hindu buddhist sikh vote {do the the three vote similarly in the UK?}, Asian vote, black vote) for the 2019 UK elections.
It looks like Jeremy Corbyn’s long time policy of backing Islamists against moderate muslims and anti Jewish bigotry have severely backfired.
The UK has an acronym called BAME that as far as I know is not used outside the UK. ( . . . and maybe has only been used in the UK for a short time?) Wonder how the BAME vote went. And how the muslim vote in particular went.
My hope is that the UK bans all shariah courts, universalizes civil law, supports the freedom of speech, art and thought of muslims, and provides significant expensive police protection for all UK muslims who feel threatened by conservative muslims.
A train being vandalized and burnt in Bengal
See the Tweets from “Shash”
https://twitter.com/pokershash/status/1205861250879475713
https://www.google.com/search?q=godhra+train+burning&sxsrf=ACYBGNQVjOoe3O_bbs7MwoNxP5FfVmVOvw:1576336692295&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi8rtzkt7XmAhWPMd8KHVh1CdoQ_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw=1920&bih=937#imgrc=kFOn0r1cDcGGHM:
Mayuresh Madhav Kelkar, what is going on in Bengal? Can you please provide additional background. The numbers of trouble makers (gundas) is small. Why aren’t the police stopping this?
Presumably many Bangladeshi muslims are terrified of Islamist Jihadis attacking them and desperately want to move to India ASAP. But I doubt that these moderate Bangladeshi muslims and their Indian friends would behave like this. Is this the work of conservative Sunnis?