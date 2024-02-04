Browncast: Election Time in Pakistan

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!
I talk to Maneesh Taneja about the upcoming elections and the general situation in Pakistan. It is really just a general gup shup, but we do touch on Imran Khan’s latest conviction (for marrying his new wife before the sharia required waiting period had expired) at the end of the interview 🙂
By the way, this is the section of the Indian Penal Code (Thank you Macaulay) that was used to punish Imran Khan:
Section 496 in The Indian Penal Code, 1860
496. Marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage.—
Whoever, dishonestly or with a fraudulent intention, goes through the ceremony of being married, knowing that he is not thereby lawfully married, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.