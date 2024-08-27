Brown Pundits
a discussion of things brown….
What’s going on?
Δ
The vibe on Indian twitter including RW seems to be that modi is in trouble. The momentum traders blame for not doing enough to save bjp voters from post poll violence (somewhat justified). But some (not all) of these folks also accurately blame him for series of masterstrokes in MH. After the BD fiasco, these folks are sensing the wind changing direction and have adjusted sails accordingly.
Apparently strategic autonomy is bunkum and he should have hitched india to west band wagon. And some folks wrap this in karmic/dharmic terms. All the vassals are looking at demographic doom either on the battlefield or falling tfr.
In karmic terms india should not act as accomplice to take down China. We would be acting as foot soldiers like we did in opium wars.
baloochistan =kashmir???
