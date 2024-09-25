A Journey of Inner Transformation

Finally, there is a fourth garden, the Garden of the One.

A seeker went to that door and a voice asked, “Who is there?”

The seeker answered, “I am here, Beloved.”

The voice replied, “Then go away.”

The seeker went away, and continued his search and meditation for many years, until finally he returned and once again the voice met him with the same question as before.

This time, the seeker answered, “You are here.”

Then the seeker entered and there was no seeker and no sought, there was no lover or beloved, there was only the “One” forever and ever.

This past weekend, I visited my friend who was meditating for a week at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute near Hyderabad (in fact is is 45 minutes from the airport in the other direction to the city). As a Bahá’í, I’m deeply rooted in principles of unity, peace, and spiritual growth—values that are strikingly aligned with the Heartfulness approach.

As I wandered through Kanha’s vast gardens, I immediately felt a deep connection to nature. Every detail, from the flourishing greenery to the tranquil atmosphere, seemed purposefully designed to inspire reflection and rejuvenation. What made this experience even more remarkable was learning that just a decade ago, this area was drought-afflicted and barren. Now, it spans over 1,400 acres, transformed into a thriving sanctuary of natural beauty and spiritual growth. The regenerative efforts that turned this arid land into a lush retreat are a testament to the vision and dedication behind Kanha Shanti Vanam where every detail is meticulous.

One of the most profound aspects of Kanha is its emphasis on the 13 Chakra meditation system, which goes beyond the traditional seven chakras. This unique framework allows practitioners to unlock deeper levels of consciousness, creating a path to spiritual transformation. Heartfulness Meditation teaches that by balancing these chakras, one can elevate to higher states of awareness, opening the door to divine consciousness.

Equally compelling is the 23 steps to spiritual nirvana (I hope I got that right), a structured spiritual journey developed by Daaji, the global guide of the Heartfulness Movement. This system leads practitioners through gradual purification of the heart and mind, providing a roadmap to self-realization. Each step takes you closer to spiritual freedom, helping bridge the material and the divine—a concept that resonates very strongly with my own Bahá’í beliefs.

What makes Kanha Shanti Vanam stand out isn’t just the meditation techniques but the tangible sense of community. While there, I had the pleasure of meeting the founder of Mitti Cafe, Alina Alam, an organization empowering individuals with disabilities through inclusive cafes. Their mission perfectly encapsulates the idea that spiritual transformation goes hand-in-hand with social change.

I also met Tajdar of Heeramandi, the Netflix show about Lahore’s most (in)famous district, Krithi Shetty & Shekhar Kapur (Mr. India, Bandit Queen & Elizabeth fame).

Under the guidance of Daaji, Kanha Shanti Vanam is not just a retreat but a global hub for spiritual and community transformation. Daaji’s teachings blend ancient wisdom with practical approaches suited for today’s world, focusing on heart-based meditation as a means to connect with the self and the universe. His work has touched millions, offering a balance between spiritual enlightenment and the demands of modern life.

For me, the weekend was a humbling reminder of how interconnected we all are, both spiritually and socially. The combination of Kanha’s serene natural beauty, the transformative spiritual practices, and the impactful social initiatives left a lasting impression. Whether you’re spiritual, religious, or simply seeking peace, Kanha offers something universal—an invitation to explore deeper aspects of the self while remaining connected to the world around you.

Sharing some pictures & videos: