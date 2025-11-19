Sri Kumari my Late Partner

YouTube link



This is a video of a Adivasi dance. I watch it often. One of my partners (late) looks like the tall woman on the left. The video

My partner Kumari of about 10 years passed before she got to 50. Diabetic complications

Her name Dona Chitrangani Sri Kumari

Sri Kumari another name for Kali.

Name was given because her parents made a vow at Muneshwaram Kovil to Kali get a child.

Her parents were killed by the LTTE when she was about 14 (1990 or so). When Kumari and I came here to this village, it was only then Kumari realized her parents had been killed by the LTTE nearby

Kumari was tall for a Sri Lankan woman, about 5’7″

