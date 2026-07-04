The Imaginarium of Shyam Thandar: Hybrids of Love (Kabir’s Open Thread)

July 4, 2026 No Comments filed under Kabir

The July issue of The Peshawar Review is out now.  BP readers may be interested in this piece by Sourav Roy entitled “The Imaginarium of Shyam Thandar: Hybrids of Love”. 

Shyam Thandar (b. 1972, India) is a self-taught artist who started painting late one October night in 2018 and hasn’t stopped since. Like many self-taught, outsider artists, he works with different media and techniques and works at an astonishing speed. His works have been published in many online and print publications in India and abroad, and collected by patrons across two continents. Shyam has most recently shown in Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, India.

Here is an example of one of Shyam’s paintings. This one is entitled “Didimoni”

We also have a poem by Professor Harbans Mukhia entitled “be-kheyaali” (Amnesia) recited by Shan-e-Ahmed.

I’ll add further links to this later.

 

 

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Kabir

I am Pakistani-American. I am a Hindustani classical vocalist and ethnomusicologist. I hold a B.A from George Washington University (Dramatic Literature, Western Music) and an M.Mus (Ethnomusicology) from SOAS, University of London. My dissertation “A New Explanation for the Decline of Hindustani Music in Pakistan” has recently been published in Pakistan by Aks Publications (2024)and in India by Aakar Books (2026) My writing can be read on my Substack "Thoughts of a Bibliophile" https://kabiraltaf.substack.com/ Samples of my singing can be heard on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Le1RnQQJUeKkkXj5UCKfB

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