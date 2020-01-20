Browncast Episode 78: Omar Al Nidawi

Another BP Podcast is up. You can listen on Libsyn, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe at one of the links above.

In this episode we talk to Omar Al Nidawi, who is an Iraqi-American who works to promote development and democracy in Iraq and talks to us about his impressions of the current crisis in Iraq and what may lie in the future. He also tells us a little about homebrewing beer and how he got to be the President of the Washington DC homebrewers club.