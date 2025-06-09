Pulse: The Threads We Weave —

Lately I’ve wondered whether I over-curated the threads. Things feel quieter. Maybe too quiet. But perhaps that’s the cost of raising the bar—of asking for dialogue instead of dopamine. Still, this lull has me reflecting not just on moderation but on why some arguments no longer move me.

Take the Indo-Pak conflict: once electric, now strangely inert. That shift reflects my own evolution over two decades. I no longer inhabit that binary. I carry a layered identity—a South Asian Bahá’í sensibility shaped by Persian aesthetics, grounded in British institutions, and fluently navigated through English. That complexity is my compass. It’s why I care less about flags and more about forces.

And the real force that shapes our lives? The elite. Not as a pejorative, but as a structural reality. I see it as nested tiers:

The top basis point (1 in 10,000)

The 1% , who shape norms

The 10%, who enforce them

If Earth has ~8B people, then 800,000 are in the top basis point. But who are the 1,000 who actually sit in the room where things happen? That’s the real question. The rest of us, in varying degrees, serve that structure or resist it. Race, class, gender—these are not irrelevant, but they are expressions of a deeper truth: power seeks hierarchy. And society is a cathedral built on that obsession.

So yes, India and Pakistan can still threaten the world with existential chaos. That possibility always deserves attention. But my deeper inquiry is elsewhere: Who gets to make meaning? Who gets to belong? Who sits in the room? That’s the conversation I want Brown Pundits to host. Not for noise, but for nuance.

Addendum

Thanks to Kabir for the links—his work on Hindustani classical music (in SAMAJ and EPW) is a great reminder of the kind of thoughtful content we want to spotlight more often on Brown Pundits.

That said, let’s be honest: posts like these rarely get the same traction as a fiery Indo-Pak thread. It’s the old problem—if we over-curate, things go quiet; if we under-curate, it becomes a feeding frenzy. Somewhere between spam and silence lies the balance we’re aiming for: a space that educates and entertains, where masala doesn’t overwhelm substance.

We’re still calibrating that. Your comments, posts, and tone help shape the direction. Appreciate everyone who’s engaging in good faith.

—X.T.M