Caste, Civilisation, and the Courage to Own It

Kabir suggested that I apologise but for what, exactly? Why should Saffroniate be considered offensive? Own it. I don’t see anything inherently wrong with the idea of Akhand Bharat; the concept of a broader Dharmic civilisation makes eminent sense to me.
Likewise, I don’t understand why questioning caste identities provokes such sensitivity. Again, own it because the more caste is repressed, the more likely it is to resurface.
At heart, I’m a reformist, not a revolutionary. I believe in improving and refining what exists, not erasing it. Cultural features should only be abolished when they are truly harmful or deleterious, not simply because they make us uncomfortable.
“Saffroniate” isn’t what was offensive per se. The reference to Brahminical and Brahminized with the “threads” that seemed to define “Saffroniate” was offensive. Can the commentariat here be broadly classified as “Brahminical or Brahminized” and on what basis exactly? My sincere request is to not be blasé about this.
Caste in India is complicated and politicized. Each state has its very own hierarchy with different castes holding sway. In Maharashtra, the political capital is with the Marathas, in KA it’s the Lingayats, the Gowdas and the Vokkaligas. Yadavs in Bihar anyone? An example is of the terror unleashed by Prajwal ( grandson of Deve Gowda) on poor women in Hassan, KA.
Class plus dominant caste (state dependent) is where the actual privilege kicks in.