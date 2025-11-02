The November circular was emailed earlier to all various stakeholders of BP. This will be sticky for a short period as unfortunately publishing all the drafts has pushed the current posts much further down.

You may also use this thread as an unmoderated Open Threads. Topics of interest include JD Vance’s comments, the stabbing in the UK by asylum seekers (presumably), and any other interest. I would suggest everyone engage with the email, after the jump; if you have been emailed it privately, I do expect private replies as well.

Dear Co-Founders, Editors, and Authors,

This is our 667th post, and Brown Pundits now holds 3,817 published essays; fifteen years of conversation, argument, and cultural memory. The drafts backlog is now clear: every draft, fragment, and private note is now live. If something should not be public, delete it.

October Performance & Participation

Traffic: Down ~15% from Sep to ~55k monthly views — expected, given Oct turbulence.

Posting: Around 40 new posts, including active comment threads.

Audience: Still led by India, followed by North America (NRIs).

Participation: Of about 18 Authors, 2–3 post regularly; 6–9 engage consistently.

The true metric isn’t traffic, it’s pulse. A forum lives only through its writers.

On Capriciousness and Consistency

Being an author or editor here is not an entitlement; it is a gift. It must be exercised or released.

Indosaurus’s farewell post, a Geoffrey Howe moment to the Commentariat, likened BP’s governance to “capriciousness”; a fair jab. The October reversal may have unsettled some, but vitality matters more than symmetry. Kabir’s voice matters because it tests ours. The tension between Saffroniate and Authentistani, between critique and belief, is BP’s unique alchemy.

This conflict’s kernel, in exact 90 years intervals, starts from 1767 (Plassey), 1857 (Indian War of Independence) and 1947 (Partition). Incidentally, the timeline of these traumas runs parallel to the rise of another Anglo-inspired power: the United States; which won its own War of Independence, endured a devastating Civil War, and emerged as a global hegemon within a few years of each of those dates.

Next Steps

Active participation: Inactive authorships are constantly under review unless explained. Please confirm whether you wish to remain active.

Metrics digest: Launching November for all active authors.

Comments: If a full post feels heavy, then comment, even briefly. Small acts of engagement keep the forum alive.

Visibility: If you prefer to be CC’d rather than BCC’d in the monthly correspondence, let us know.

Enfin

Geoffrey Howe ended his history-making speech with: “The time has come for others to consider their own response to the tragic conflict of loyalties with which I have wrestled for too long.” He meant integrity, the refusal to drift into inertia disguised as patience. I take the same stance.

Brown Pundits must not drift. We remain the last & pre-eminent long-form space for inter-South Asian discourse (the space has otherwise communalised and nationalised) To stay alive, we must write, argue, dissent, rebuild.

We must recognise our own biases and perhaps it takes someone immured in Persian wiles and Albion’s perfidy to serve, however inadvertently, as Shahenshah of this forum. These are, after all, the two dominant imperial cultures that have shaped the Subcontinent over the last millennium. India’s greatest monument houses a Persian queen; its grandest railway station bears the name of a British empress.

Xerxes the Magian