Where are the old commentators

GauravL · January 2, 2026 · 6 comments

I was recently going through some older posts on Brownpundits i noticed a lot of older commentators who are missing nowadays.

I will just name a few ; if any of you are reading ; please comment

DaThang, thewarlock, Saurav, Bhimrao, Numinous, Ugra, Violet, Santosh etc.

ever since Razib has stopped actively blogging all the Genomics and History Nerds seem to have moved on to Greener pastures

GauravL

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
4 hours ago

Razib said something a little while before you took over and they all left.

I enjoyed all their comments even if I disagreed. Learnt new things too.
You missed Vijay (2) and Vijay Van. Many Tamils and South Indians

I think girmit is the only one from the past iteration

GauravL
GauravL
4 hours ago
Reply to  sbarrkum

i havent taken over; its XTMs blog and he has taken it over; I have barely written anything since 2022. MY inputs will be sporadic at best. Its XTMs blog (and Razibs) – i am occasional editor as XTM cant do it all alone.

sbarrkum
sbarrkum
3 hours ago
Reply to  GauravL

GauravL
You are paranoid.
“before you took over” was XTM who was the author of this post.

I have been here a long time, since the days of Sepia Mutiny (2007??)

Seems like my first post was in 2018.
Maybe commented before that

GauravL
GauravL
3 hours ago
Reply to  sbarrkum

Its my post – I am not paranoid.
I am called GauravL not XTM

Screenshot-2026-01-02-114247
sbarrkum
sbarrkum
3 hours ago
Reply to  GauravL

My mistake as XTM is the moderator of the blog

Kabir
Kabir
1 hour ago

I think that a lot of commenters were drawn to BP by Razib and were interested in genetics and caste etc. Those topics are not so prominent in the new iteration under XTM. Perhaps people are not so interested in geopolitics–especially the endless India vs. Pakistan stuff. It tends to interest mainly people who are here only to troll Pakistan and not really to provide substantive commentary.

Also, blogging is not really as prominent as it was in the past. Many people have moved on to Substack.

I think in general BP needs to think about the author mix (ideally people from varied backgrounds and varied interests). Also people from countries other than India or Pakistan.

