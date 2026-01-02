Where are the old commentators

I was recently going through some older posts on Brownpundits i noticed a lot of older commentators who are missing nowadays.

I will just name a few ; if any of you are reading ; please comment

DaThang, thewarlock, Saurav, Bhimrao, Numinous, Ugra, Violet, Santosh etc.

ever since Razib has stopped actively blogging all the Genomics and History Nerds seem to have moved on to Greener pastures