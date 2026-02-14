Kabir has resigned. I truly hope he reconsiders. But his impending departure forces a larger point. Online forums need grace. Not agreement. Not deference. Grace.

I have noticed that some of the Saffroniate express themselves bluntly. I saw this years ago in Cambridge as well. They are not always fluent in the soft, coded language of the liberal consensus. They do not always wrap their arguments in silk. That does not mean they should be silenced. Allowing people to articulate their emotions — without crudity, but without stylistic policing — expands the conversation. A forum that only rewards one rhetorical style becomes sterile. At the same time, no single voice defines BP. Not Kabir. Not BB. Not RNJ. Not myself. The site is larger than any one temperament.

What makes BP valuable is that it attempts something rare: a space where Desis can argue without collapsing into communal silos. That is fragile. It requires reflection from all sides. Grace does not mean surrender. It means refusing to reduce opponents to caricature. It means recognising that patriotism, even when misplaced in our view, is not insanity. It means remembering that tone can wound as easily as content. If BP is to survive as a broad church, it will not do so through factional victory. It will do so through a culture where disagreement does not require humiliation. That is harder than winning an argument.