The Ukrainian Interlude is over

The Iranian One has just started

Nobody seems to be interested in Pakistan’s diplomatic resurrection. What does it mean that a country written off as failed just a year ago is now the hinge of a regional peace settlement and averting World War Three on the double. This is the actual story of 2026 and it is not on our comment boards.

Pakistan: From Failed State to Diplomatic Champion

A year ago, before Operation Sindor, Pakistan was being written off in every serious strategic publication in the English language. The IMF was reluctant. Every mainstream Indian and Western analyst agreed. Pakistan was finished as a regional actor of any significance.

Today Pakistan is mediating, leading, the Iran crisis. The Hormuz situation, which could have escalated into a catastrophic closure of the world’s most important oil chokepoint, is moving toward resolution largely because Pakistan has positioned itself as the only party credible with Tehran, Riyadh, and Washington simultaneously.

The war that looked civilisational is now looking more like a pivot point. Pakistan is not a failed state. India is not uniquely ascendant under PM Modi. The question of whether the BJP holds power post-Modi is now a live one, not a theoretical one. Iran is not isolated. Israel is not unbreakable. The realignment is happening now, in real time, and almost nobody seems to be writing about it.

Iran Stood Up

The other half of the story is Iran. Iran stood up to the United States and survived it. That is a sentence that sounds unremarkable until you remember how few states have done it in the last forty years and what happened to most of the ones that tried. Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan. The list is short and the endings are grim.

Tehran has not only survived. It has emerged with its leverage intact, its regional network bruised but functioning, and its diplomatic position stronger than it was before the confrontation began. The mobile phone and the internet did more damage to the regime’s domestic legitimacy in a decade than American sanctions did in forty years. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi forced real concessions. The women of Tehran do not wear the hijab in the way they were required to a few years ago. And yet the state itself is now a global player in a way it was not in 2024. Both things are true at once. That is the interesting part.

Pakistan and Iran together are now running a diplomatic corridor that the great powers, distracted by Ukraine and then by Hormuz, have effectively conceded to them. Neither country should, on paper, be able to do this. Both of them are doing it.

The Far Right in Dissent

The other signal worth reading is the state of the global far right, which looked ascendant eighteen months ago and looks, right now, quietly unwell.

PM Modi is still there but the aura seems thinner? The question of BJP succession is open in a way it was not before. Netanyahu is politically cornered at home and strategically overextended abroad. Orbán is out of power after 16 years on top. Even Trump, who has managed to stay on and who is not going anywhere, is governing a country where his coalition is visibly fraying and where the economic story is no longer the one he ran on.

Four leaders who looked, a year ago, like the vanguard of a durable global realignment. Four leaders who look, this week, like figures who peaked earlier than their supporters expected. The pattern is not universal and we are not predicting their imminent removal (Orbán has conceded). But the civilisational confidence has gone out of the movement. What is left is the machinery, and the machinery without the confidence is a different thing.

The BP Pivot

Instead we are arguing about Aurangzeb. The most commented thread on Brown Pundits this week is about whether Hindus are required to love the Mughals. The second most commented thread is about the TCS Nashik conversion case (which as an aside is an excellent piece by co-editor Gaurav Lele). These are real questions. They are not the question.

The question is what happens when the post-Ukraine pre-Hormuz paradigm breaks and a new one has not yet formed. Four heterodox states, India, Pakistan, Iran, Israel, now sit at the front rank of strategic relevance. The great powers, China and the United States above all, are not setting the agenda in this corridor right now. The middle powers are. That is a historical inflection and it is not a small one.

The World At Large

Pakistan has transformed into a global player. Iran has transformed into a global player by refusing to be broken. The far right is in dissent across four continents. The realignment that looked settled in the spring of 2025 is no longer settled. The story of 2026 is not the story of 2025 with slightly different casualty figures. It is a different story.

We are going to write that story on this blog, whether the commentariat follows us into it or not. The Aurangzeb thread will keep running. The Aryan Migration Precedent Post will get written. But the centre of gravity is moving, and BP has to move with it.

The Crimea-Hormuz paradigm is over. Something else is beginning. We would rather be wrong about what is beginning than correct about what has already ended.