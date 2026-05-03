Open Thread – Assembly Elections 2026

Bombay Badshah · May 3, 2026 · 1 comment

Results for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam are more or less a given. West Bengal is the big one.

Opened it a day in advance for discussions.

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formerly brown
formerly brown
54 minutes ago

good, waiting for this,

1) bengal is still not in the bjp’s bag. mamata starts with at least 50 seat advantage due to muslim dominated seats.
the question is ,what will be the level of hindu consolidation?

2) only one pollster gives joseph vijay substantial seats.axis my india ‘s numbers have been heavily disputed. lets see. it is said that bjp and congress voters have also gravitated towards vijay. if he gets 50 seats thats a big change in tamil politics.

3) if bjp gets even 5 seats in keralam, it is a major victory.

4) congress should get a street fighter in assam and not some suave clipped accented english speaker.

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Brown Pundits
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