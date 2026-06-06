Open Thread – Bharat wins at Norway Chess

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We are travelling at the moment but (South) Indians are crushing it at Chess.

As we quipped right now, “India dominates when it comes to the letter, C. C

Chess, cricket, cuisine, culture & perhaps even conversation (Desis are loud & loquacious)..

Don’t forget to fill in the survey which ends tomorrow.

Ps: another C we missed Cinema, and whilst we are in the air, the Commentariat may our Newsletter piece on Mission Chandrayaan (BP does cannabalise it alas).