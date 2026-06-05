Open thread -Tamilnadu

Some random points:

1) annamalai has quit BJP. Three strands are coming through :

a) he was not accommodated properly, was not given more freedom, party did not listen to him on avoiding aidmk alliance and hence was sidelined.

B) was never a BJP man ideologically, was an opportunist, impatient and hence good riddance.

c) since BJP cannot play any shade of Dravidian game, it is better that annamalai be a silent b team of BJP.



2) Vijay has become a honorary family member and now mothers and aunties are worrying about his health, long working hours, and lack of good lunch!

They want him to eat better and go to office on alternate days.