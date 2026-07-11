desi open thread

1. S. Janaki has passed away. I’m Shanti. She sang more than 48,000 songs. Great artist. She sang in 17 languages.

2. Australia is selling uranium to India, probably freeing Indian stock for other purposes.

3. Looks like modi is not over yet.

4.Rahul Gandhi in forever foreign tour.

5. Hindus are pushing back on ‘sutlej’ , asking not to ignore their loss.

6. Indian cities are flooded. High time the drainage is redesigned.

7. Just as Opinions/demand for freeing Govt. Control of Hindu temples rise, a set of thiefs create a scene in ram temple. Lucky it is getting resolved.