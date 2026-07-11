1. S. Janaki has passed away. I’m Shanti. She sang more than 48,000 songs. Great artist. She sang in 17 languages.
2. Australia is selling uranium to India, probably freeing Indian stock for other purposes.
3. Looks like modi is not over yet.
4.Rahul Gandhi in forever foreign tour.
5. Hindus are pushing back on ‘sutlej’ , asking not to ignore their loss.
6. Indian cities are flooded. High time the drainage is redesigned.
7. Just as Opinions/demand for freeing Govt. Control of Hindu temples rise, a set of thiefs create a scene in ram temple. Lucky it is getting resolved.
desi open thread
1. S. Janaki has passed away. I’m Shanti. She sang more than 48,000 songs. Great artist. She sang in 17 languages.
I don’t know what is your experience with flood this year but its been okay in my city. Ever since the 2005 floods, drainage has been largely sorted out for my city.
Coastal cities with flatter terrain like Mumbai, Chennai needs more attention.
Elsewhere the problem appears only in certain areas. But even this should not happen.
Mayors are like jokers wearing strange clothes and absolutely no real power. Some drastic changes are needed here.
manipur needs attention in this forum. the inter tribal conflict appears very serious.