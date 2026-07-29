Dharms are Natural Democrats

On what Britain bequeathed, and what Delhi chose
- What did Britain actually leave in 1947, institutions or a franchise?
- Whose precedent was universal suffrage in 1950?
- Why did the wardrobe never decolonise?
- Are all South Asians natural democrats?
The Colonial Bequest
The parliamentary system across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh is Westminster’s. The founders, Gandhi, Nehru, Jinnah, were British-trained lawyers. Liberal democracy arrived in the West through revolutions and arrived in South Asia from the top down. Before the British, the subcontinent was ruled by monarchies, and the political parties are still run by royal houses in all but name, the Bhuttos, the Sharifs, the Gandhis. South Asians, on this account, are not natural democrats.
The chamber, the party system, the common law, the drafting language, the Inns of Court on the founders’ CVs are Albion’s gift. The Indian precedents, Chandragupta and Akbar are kings at scale, and pointing at them concedes the monarchy claim rather than rebutting it. The answer sits in the smaller polities.
The Dharmic republics
Panini, writing his grammar around the fourth century before the common era, records sangha and gana as forms of polity. Kautilya gives the sanghas their own chapter in the Arthashastra, advising that they cannot be conquered in the ordinary way and must be split from within. The Greeks who came with Alexander described communities in the Punjab and Sindh that had no king, and fought harder than the ones that did. The Yaudheyas struck coins in the name of the gana itself, victory to the assembly, not to a ruler.
The Buddhist Sangha describes the procedure in granular detail. A motion put formally, read up to three times, decided by wooden ballot sticks, counted by a teller appointed for impartiality, with quorum rules and provision for referral to committee. The Buddha’s advice to the Vajjian confederacy, meet often, meet in full, decide in concord, is advice to an assembly, recorded in the canon more than two thousand years ago.
Uttaramerur
The fullest single document is carved into the walls of a temple tank near Kanchipuram, from the twelfth and fourteenth regnal years of Parantaka Chola, early tenth century. Thirty wards. Names of eligible candidates written on palm leaves, the leaves into a pot, a young boy drawing the lots in front of the full assembly. Candidates needed land, a house, an age between thirty-five and seventy, and learning. A man who had not submitted his accounts was barred, and so were his relatives. Committees rotated annually; misappropriation disqualified for life.
However Uttaramerur was a brahmadeya village and the sabha was a Brahmin body. The franchise was narrow everywhere in the record, always propertied, always learned, always male and upper caste.
Which is the actual shape of the inheritance question. The subcontinent had deliberative procedure of considerable sophistication and a franchise that was never wide. What did Britain add?
The broadened franchise
The 1919 Act enfranchised about five million people, some three per cent. The 1935 Act took it to roughly thirty to thirty-five million, a tenth of the population, about one adult in six, qualified by property, income and education. Britain itself had reached full equal suffrage only in 1928, seven years before writing India’s.
Then Delhi, in 1950, adopted universal adult suffrage at a stroke, with literacy under a fifth, and put 173 million names on the rolls for the first general election. There was no precedent for it in the indigenous record, which was procedurally rich and narrow, and none in the colonial record, which was procedurally borrowed and narrow. Universality was chosen against both inheritances at once.
Kabir claims India is an invented nation, and Pakistanis hear the same about theirs. All nations are invented. The test is which inventions take, and this one has been taking attendance every five years since 1952, through emergencies, assassinations and, this week, a minister conceded to a movement of first-time voters. An unnatural democrat who votes for seventy-five years is difficult to distinguish from the natural kind.
The lungi
I walk around the colony in a lungi and draw looks, because native dress has quietly stopped being patronised anywhere that thinks of itself as arrived. The suit survived 1947 without a scratch. So did the accent hierarchy, the school names, the holiday geography. The Constitution overrode the colonial precedent in one article and the culture kept every other one.
“The vanquished always want to imitate the victor in his distinctive characteristics, dress, and all his other conditions and customs”. Ibn Khaldun
India and Pakistan spent their first eight decades proving they could keep an inherited machine running and improve its most important part. The next test is whether anything else gets the treatment the franchise got, kept where it serves, overridden where it does not. The ballot was decolonised in 1950. However world-over the Western dinner jacket is apparently eternal (in the colony it is now the lungi that reads as exotic).
The India-Pakistan hyphenation is silly. Both have problems, one has common flu, the other has tuberculosis.
Parts of India that became Pakistan were colonized late. Muslim League being the collaborator’s party did not help. The seeds of Pakistan’s miseries today can be found in choices Jinnah made : communalism, autocracy, inflexibility, militias, aid, compromized sovereignty, double-talk …
Ancestors of majority of Pakistani muslim punjabis and sindhis were probably all haaris i.e. poor sharecroppers who themselves descended from pastoralists not that long ago. Most got some land late during canal colonization, and some stole it from their Hindu-Sikh landowning neighbors who they killed or drove away. This word, haaris, alone makes them uniquely amenable to feudal domination and limits their democratic urges.
Land reforms are a fundamental building block of functioning democracy in an agrarian society. In near future anti-trust, anti-monopoly regulations will hold the same importance.
The region outside of North Punjab was thinly populated and was trampled in the 18th century by foreign armies. Northern (Pakistani) Punjab people were able to reorganize under Khalsa Raj and became prosperous pretty late under the British via canal lands allotted for their mercenary services.
This is why you see nothing of note outside of Lahore-Sialkot, i.e. North Punjab. Havelis of no name private Hindu merchants shame what passes for palaces in the rest of Pakistan outside the core North Punjab region. Not a lot of grand mosques, or forts, that show long periods of prosperity except some monuments here and there which you can count on fingers: Shah Jahan Mosque in Thatta, the Suhrawardi mausoleum complex in Multan, that btw ‘happens’ to be suspiciously close to the demolished temple, the necropolis in Makli, and the mosque in Chiniot, thats about it unless you count somewhat minor sites like Seetpur.
Look at some truly great Pakistani painters ones who were scratching at the ground of reality: Sadequain, Jameel Nashk, Shakir Ali, Ahmed Parwaiz. All are mojahirs. When you see the cliched works of Pakistani, even core Northern Punjabi, artists: likes of Chugtai and Shazia Siakander, mind lets out a ‘meh!’. It is objectively not good enough : oriental, limited, craftsmen not world bending artists. This holds true in some degree in all fields of human pursuit. Mojahirs and Northern Punjabis do all the heavy lifting in Pakistan.
Also, primarily Pakistani army with deep roots in northern punjab suffers disproportional casualties in counter insurgency primarily because they are not shooting at their people out of kindness.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/1gh9ta9/land_revenue_of_provinces_under_the_mughal/
Comment went to spam. Fish it out.
You go through multiple examples of gana sanghas and then lastly Uttaramerur to settle on your almost predetermined line about ” The franchise was narrow everywhere in the record, always propertied, always learned, always male and upper caste.”. Were the Gana Sanghs also upper caste? Also you forget Panchayat and Gram Sabha.
It is almost like Pakistan liberals are retroactively trying to justify why their ancestors decided to throw away their dharmic inheritance.
To clarify what I meant about “natural democrats”:
Liberal democracy requires one to accept the premise “all men are created equal”. Of course, in the American context this statement didn’t include African-Americans, women or even men without property. But the idea was that the colonists were not subjects but citizens. This was the whole point of the Declaration of Independence.
The French Revolution produced the Declaration of the Rights of Man. The aristocracy was literally guillotined.
South Asians tend to be very feudal. We come from a culture in which having servants is very normal. These servants don’t eat at our table and live in “quarters” at the back of the house. Theoretically, they are our fellow citizens. In practice, no one likes servants who attempt to get above themselves. This is normal dialogue in every Pakistani upper-middle class household (and probably in Indian upper middle-class households too).
Our political parties operate according to this same model. If you question the Bhuttos, you get kicked out of the PPP. Question the Sharifs and you get kicked out of PML-N. The Indians here know that INC basically exists to serve the Gandhi dynasty. Even PTI is basically the cult of Imran Khan.
The BJP believes it wholeheartedly when it decided to put a “Teli” OBC who would’ve been only considered good enough to extract oil from seeds in a previous era onto the highest office of the country for over a decade. We can all pontificate about the nature of democracy and cultures. But the reality is right in front of you, the republic is inclusive and it has raised many to offices which would be previously unimaginable a 100 years ago.
You cannot open the eyes of the wilfully blind. Brother Kabir, does not appear to be interested in facts regarding Hinduism or India. Only ones that don’t….blaspheme the TNT.
I’m not your “brother”.
It’s so ironic that the even though in the eyes of Allah all are equal but only 24 families in Pakistan are considered worthy of controlling all aspects of the state and economy. Yet Somehow the caste-ist Hindus have created a more equal society than the oh so egalitarian Muslims. Such lovely irony god throws at us.
Islam is not the religion where we believe certain people originated from God’s head and others from his feet.
Islam is not the religion that believes in “untouchability”.
Go and look at your Laws of Manu.
Yet you create much worse societies using the same gene pool. Perhaps all those ideals are all for naught.
Your religion believes in genociding polytheists, you guys couldn’t even stop yourself from genociding the Bengalis and you try to grab the moral ground. Come down from the high horse of yours buddy.
Stop.
Kabir & 0M if you guys continue sh!tpost; it’ll be a 25 comment deletion fine.
Both sides behave now. You can write intelligent comments about sensitive and complex topics rather than just spout nonsense.
This is an absurd comment.
There is absolutely Brahmin privilege but this misunderstands the whole vibrant and chaotic nature of Indian democracy.
You do realise India’s reservation system precisely penalises the Brahmins & UCs.
Kabir we are trying to regulate the space to accommodate all viewpoints but the paras from the “Hindu case” straddles the line between offense and ignorance (with respect)
Really? So we are going to deny that Hinduism and the caste system go hand in hand?
This is special pleasing (with respect).
Special pleading.
That was a typo.
Are we going to say that second class citizenry is foreign to Islam? Dhimmis have been a core part of any Indian Islamic Sultanate. Furthermore, Islam itself advocates quite openly for purging polytheists. Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
“Purging polytheists” is not a core Islamic tenet.
Your Islamophobia is showing.
The tragedy of the desecration of the Holy Idols of Mecca is seen as the Crowning Triumph of the Prophet (PBUH).
Islam doesn’t believe in idol worship.
This is not the same as “purging polytheists”.
There are contextual ways to discuss these matters.
Kabir there is no need to escalate this.
As the Calvin thread showed; people can disagree without it getting overly heated. I don’t want such a cycle.
Caste is a major part of Hinduism. That’s simply a historical fact.
Any society that is based on caste is not “naturally democratic”. That was my entire point.
I’ll leave it there.
which society is naturally democratic. it’s quibbling; if 0M is showing his Islamophobia, you are showing your Hinduphobia.
People who are acutely status conscious and know which caste is below them and which is above them are not “democratic” in any way shape or form.
Democracy holds equal citizenship as a core premise. The Declaration of Independence states “All men are created equal”.
This is not “Hinduphobia” but a matter of fact.
Democracy came to South Asia (not just India) as a consequence of the colonial encounter. Again, this is a matter of historical fact.
That should make the success for the Indian Republic an even greater achievement and the failure of the Islamic Republic a damning failure.
I think dress evolved to be more homogenous due to globalization and industrialization to some degree. It gets really hard to make an argument that a person should wear their traditional dresses when they can be rather hard wear or expensive to produce. A lot of these traditions were artifacts of the techniques used to make clothing during a time when stitching clothes was rather expensive therefore elaborate wrapping techniques were commonplace in articles such as lungis, and turbans, even the soviets used to have a single piece of cloth with no stitches to use which would be wrapped around their legs in place of socks.
This is just another cope about losing the culture in the name of globalization/ industrialization. Pakistan (and many countries in GCC) do just fine with native dresses, not just for women but for men. This is because the elite still loves to wear and show off their native dresses and the peasants always follow the elite. The fashion industry sets the trends..
Nobody can tell me its more easy & comfortable to wear jeans in 40C heat than it is to wear a Shalwar or a Lungi. It’s just considered low brow.
Amen
There is no shortcut to getting out of poverty and dysfunction, especially in the largest country the world has ever seen.
It requires patient institution-building, perhaps over generations. At India’s income level, is democracy a help or hindrance to this?
Yup, we are natural democrats, but that’s precisely because of our diversity (including caste diversity). But the kind of democracy it’s produced is a spoils system, which is antithetical to institution-building.
Would less democracy be better then? The experience of East Asian countries suggests yes. The experience of India’s neighbors in her periphery suggests no. Perhaps it boils down to the following question: are societal elites more nationalistic or more of the rent-seeking kind?
that is an excellent question..
India is a curious case where democracy was the cost of empire (India is a kind of republican empire in my view) In the run up to independence, the incumbent elite had no way of selling any other framework of rule, it wasn’t even an available option. Regarding Pakistan, do we think that, had it not been a frontline cold war state, would it perform more like the rest of south asia on this index? did that kill the premise of the developmental state? Are mohajirs the custodians of democracy in Pakistan insofar as they brought the liberal urbanism? I know their must be tons of contradictions and nuance and the mqm wasnt exactly devoid of authoritarianism.
Seems to me the only other options would have been (i) communism and (ii) military dictatorship/fascism, led by someone like SCB. But either of these would have been anathema not just to the British but to all Indian party leaders and dynasts (i.e., a political class that had a stake in the existing system). The various kings/dynasts had been so neutered by the British over a century prior that it would have been impossible to create a monarchy (traditional or constitutional).
Pakistan has always been a national security state.
Unfortunately, we have enemies on both borders. We have to be a national security state. Otherwise, we would not have survived.
The Hindu Mahasabha wasn’t an electoral force, and there’s a reason why Bose got sidelined and his influence outside of Bengal and Madras was limited. The industrialists and congress donor class were ardently against him. I’m skeptical that the diverse cultural landscape of the subcontinent would be able to agree to hard authoritarian rule in the mid 20th century
Mohajirs are made irrelevant in Pakistani politics now, they mostly dominate media and commerce but politically do not have much power. Mohajirs also did not care much about democracy, since they controlled the reigns of the state early on and in any election, they would have lost all the power to the landholders in Punjab and Sindh. Currently all the power resides in Punjab & KP. Basically the GT belt from Lahore – Islamabad – Peshawar where 99% of Imran Khan’s politics revolved around.
Pakistan would never have been a democracy since the British never set up any deep institutions in the area that formed Pakistan apart from the Army.
Yes Karachi has been totally eclipsed
Are the fates of Karachi and Kolkata comparable I wonder? Both are port cities with a storied history of commerce. Both withered away after partition violence and cleansing, followed by decades of mismanagement…
There is no comparision. Kolkatta was the largest city in India with the longest British intitutional history. Karachi in 1947 was the 18th largest city and just a small port/vacation spot for British beaureucrats.
Today Kolkatta has declined, while Karachi is probably the largest city of this region and also thriving the most. It’s still the single most important city in Pakistan, thriving, despite its pathetic governance and all of it is by design.
Madras has the longest British history; Fort George etc.
The Madras City Corporation is the second oldest in the world (after the City of London).
Calcutta was the capital, not Madras
Interesting comparison; Karachi is still very important as a Commercial city. Though the establishment of Islamabad sort of created that Peshawar-London triumvirate.
I remember an Indian friend saying Islamabad, built on the jute corp, is what cost East Pakistan.
It would have been better for Pakistan if Karachi had stayed as a capital. It’s a relaxed city.
All third worldists overrate their own ability on the basis of XYZ resource that they have pinned their entire hope on. Bengalis and their Indian advocates did the same with jute, but it was mostly a lie and jute was eventually replaced with synthetic polymers not long after. We have the same BS with Baluch claiming how they would be rich due to minerals or Kashmiris claim how we they would be rich due to water and electricity. Third worldists who don’t have much going on but need to blame the foreigner, just pin their hopes on that one thing they have that is not of their own making.
Quaid and Liaquat presumably did the same.
Among the 3 nations of undivided India; India that is Bharat is the wealthiest and most equal (with the best HDIs).
Bangladesh could become a very successful ethostate (it’s done better than West Pakistan) but even so would do very well to *plug* into a BIG economy.
So the Baluch, Kashmiris and Bengalis are only advocating what was advocated in the ’40s?
In 1940s British had the power to act on the advocacy, Jinnah seized that moment in history. No such opportunity for separation via rallies and speeches is in the offing yet.
Even if the stars align, army’s budget and size will take decades to whittle down enough for there to be a N-S Yemen or Somaliland.
Even if the economy remains mismanaged, just like the Raj was pay-rolled by the British taxpayer: Pakistani army also has a large inflow of forex flowing in, every DHA plot sold to an overseas Pakisani pays for the benefits of the uniformed.
that’s an excellent comment.
Jinnah did the same what? The purpose of Pakistan was not to create the most richest prosperous country measured in shekels per goy, but to preserve Indo Islamic culture and religion from the belligerent Hindu nationalism and rising socialism of the Congress. Jinnah made the argument and got Pakistan.. although it was a moth eaten one.
good point I stand corrected.
that’s a very good point on reflection; Pakistan is a highly interrogated idea precisely because it is “artificial”
it’s not an ethnic state or religious or linguistic or geography or even economic but seems to be a mix of all and none. it’s quite remarkable in that respect.
if only it recentred Dharma.
All these arguments apply to India and more.
India was coined some 3,500 yrs ago; Pakistan in 1936..
But yea even India is greater than the sum of its parts. So a Hindu nation that is fundamentally tolerate and stable and growing fairly quickly.
The term India 3500 years ago was used to refer to the territory of Pakistan.
By logic and by substance, Pakistan is older than India.
Kabir if any Indian or Hindu commentator wrote the way you did; they’d be immediately tarred as a Pakiphobe – Islamophobe.
tone done the language, what is “Hindu rule” for Heaven’s sake.
Pakistan will have to rip the bandaid of the ‘Azad’ in Azad Kashmir. The AJK’s PM, President, … assembly shenanigans have to go. Just like India had to rip off 370.
As was the fashion in mid 20th century, the Mojahir leaders of Pakistan initially complicated it all : calling hill punjabis Azad Kashmir, rolling away the important bits into Gilgit Baltistan, complicated arrangements with China on renegotiating Shaksgam eventually.
All this to have talking points on the table if they lose a war or plebiscite and needed something to kill time while their patrons pressurize India not to humiliate Pakistanis. Basically drawing equivalence between entirety of pre 2019 Indian J&K with their puny AJK for negotiations which is stupid.
Just like princely states, privy purses and titles had to go, just like FATA had to go : the convoluted arrangements on AJK, GB have to go.
These illogical arrangements are the creation of the sly bureaucracy of the British Raj.
Ok, everyone please stop! This is descending into a flame war.
Let us try and keep the quality high of discussion. Request to refrain from any rage baiting, this holds for everyone please, Kabir and OM too.
Enough time has not been wasted yet. Post 2000, they wasted a decade on Afghanistan and aid, then they wasted a decade on waxing about CPEC, Munir-Imran episode should take a decade, we are only a few years in.
I don’t think Pak army goes out of its way to do atrocities.
The regime supporters just switch sides, it is all very convenient, all is quickly forgiven. There will never be a bloody revolution in Pakistan from either side, just court conspiracies.
India is stable because the transfer of power after elections is smooth. Pakistan is stable because change of army chief is smooth.
Modi laid a ‘if-then-else’ trap in inviting Nawaz in 2014, then going to Pakistan, then calling Pakistani investigators for the first time ever in 2016 for Pathankot, and then removing 370.
If the bandaid of special status for AJK and GB is not pulled: more traps will be laid from within and without. These issues are landmines.
In 1970, jute and jute-manufactured goods accounted for approximately 41% of Pakistan’s total international exports.
only one other ex-member of this forum was so judicious on facts 🙂
I have always been Kishore Kumar? I took time off after Kabir, deleted a lot of my well thought out comments. And then you edited out my other comments addressing Nachiketa to intercede on my behalf.
apologies for that; yes that was a terrible period and I’m very sorry about your Lost Writings.
mea culpa
60% of the population yet less than 50% of total exports. Its not the flex you think it is.. and Jute’s relevance was rapidly declining. Bengal was always a one trick pony and still is. The East Wing was a drag on the West. Im glad they separated and have to deal with their cursed geography on their own.
well yes but surely it was quite a win for India (1971)
or is it too difficult to concede that?
Thats just the jute number, their total exports share fluctuated between 50-70%.
If you are also happy with the separation, then that makes two.
E-W Pakistan with a hostile India in the middle never made sense.
Peace.
The 70% figure was in 1947, but 1971 it was less than 50%.
My point stands, the Bengalis believed many incorrect things about West Pakistan and they continue to believe those even today. Jute was just not that important and its pretty third worldist view that they were being exploited for Jute. The East was a burden on the West as it had even less industry without Calcutta, than the western wing. Bengali was given the status of official language in 1956 Constitution so even the language demand was sorted out a long time before 1971.
The only problem was that Bengal wanted autonomy and control over the country on the basis of their majority, and the Army Beaureucracy did not want to give it to them seeing them too close to India. The two should never have been one country (like Jinnah wanted) but that’s how the British wanted it.
Glad they seperated, it provides more clarity to Pakistan with respect to foriegn policy with India now.
EVERYONE STOP NOW.
Will delete any further comments.
Karachi was a city built by Hindus, even more so than Lahore.
Mojahirs forced the Hindus out, taking over the city and expanding it. If you look at the pictures of Karachi even very late into the Bureaucrat-Military era : well into the 70s, you see beautiful pomenades, trams, buses, beautiful buildings and cityscapes, clean parks and beaches.
The managed decline in Karachi was orchestrated by natives in trying to check Mojahir domination, wrecking the city. Karachi could have become the Singapore to Pakistan’s Malaysia. Mojahir cope is that their destiny is bigger than Karachi. Punjabis won this round.
Singapore to Malaysia is a compelling analogy
Yes it was built by Hindus..
This is another myth, summarized in points below:
1) Historical Karachi was a fishing village, muslim majority with lots of Sindhis and Baloch. Hindus were not widespread in Karachi before the British era. The settlements of Kharadar, Lyari and Mithadar are old pre British areas of Karachi that are a testament to this. They are Baloch/Sindhi majority even today. There were Hindu money lending and merchant castes residing in these areas but they were minor and these areas were not more than a modern village.
2) The British built Karachi as an alternative port/vacation spot starting in the late 19th century when they took control. In this, to assiste them, they imported educated Hindu labor from other areas such as Gujratis, Marwaris, Parsis, and Sindhi Lohannas.. especially when Sindh was part of Bombay presidency – lot of Hindus from other cities moved to Karachi and Hindus became almost half the population of the city.. The British built Saddar, Civil Lines and Karachi Cantonment (to house their troops). The Hindus lived here mostly. It is not correct to say they ‘built’ the city when it was the British who built these areas.
3) The Population of Karachi was 386,000 in 1941. Today it’s more than 30,000,000. That’s 30 million additional people. All the areas that were settled in 1947 – Kharadar/Mithdar & Lyari (pre British) and Civil Lines, Saddar, Cantonment (British) don’t even constitute more than 5% of Karachi’s metro area or population today.
So the actual city of 30 million people that is Karachi is neither built by the British or the Hindus, or even the Sindhis.. It was mostly built by Muhajirs after 1947, and continues to thrive today because of Muhajirs who created most of its instiitutions and staff them today.
Autonomous Federations of Greater Bengal (Calcutta), Great Punjab (Lahore), Great Dravidia (Madras) but with defence and foreign policy centralised.
If the autonomous federation and devolution of powers to provinces is so good: Pakistan should try it out for once.
yes actually I think restoring a few of Princely States in Pakistan (Kalat, Bahalwpur among others) would be very good for Pakistan.
Constitutional Monarchs who have skin in the game and are above petty politics do very very well in ensuring justice and transparency.
The Bhaibands were essentially the landed gentry of Sindh like Hyderabad etc
Don’t have time. Peace.
Harchandrai Vishandas as mayor planned and executed all major arterials to pass through and with support of Hindu merchant panchayats :Elphinstone, MA Jinnah, Clifton, Lawrence, Manghopir, Jethmal,I.I. Chundrigar Roads, Lyari diversion bund. Tramways, rail connections, lady Dufferin hospital, Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases, land for Dow college, S.M. Law College Building, Dayaram Jethmal (D.J.) Sindh Science College, N.J.V. High School, S.M. Arts & Commerce College, Mohatta Palace, Hindu gymkhana… list is very long
Like you said Hindus were ~50% of Karachi urban in 1947, and like you did not say: they built a far greater share of Karachi than Sindhis or Baloch.
This is like 1% of Karachi that you have mentioned and took credit for even Clifton which is incorrect (the area was mostly built & populated after 1947)
This ‘we didn’t inherit any institutions except army’ cope is …silly. Institutions are a function of priority.
The Indian republic doubled down on democracy and institutions, Pakistan and its elites did not. That’s it.
“Its not that deep”.
.
Pakistan has worked extremely well for its elites.
It’s masses have bought into TNT.
The Urdu speaking middle left has kind of been hollowed out (Najam Sethi was imprisoned in the 70’s for trying to free the Baloch and is now a mouthpiece of the current govt).
So it’s a very stable military continuum that has the backing of traditional elites. Also the diaspora has been flowing out from the 70’s so it’s relatively well-represented.
of course it has. North Korea has worked extremely well for its elites also.
what Korea should do is unify; marry off Kim’s heir (his daughter) to the last heir of the Korean Monarchy (who also has Japanese Imperial blood) and turn into a unified Constitutional Monarchy.
🙂
Korea will eventually unify, I mean its inevitable. But…..high probability of things getting…messy before we get there.
Muhajirs are like the WASPS; constantly melting and intermarrying but of course the product of ALL intermarriages with Muhajirs tend take on their identity since it is the prestige identity of Pakistan (presumably).
Don’t want to color the ‘in honor’ post.
Land ownership is directly tied to equality and democracy. Haari/Bhataidar is not a pejorative slur. It is a descriptive and used in everyday language . If Pakistanis do not like it: just do land reforms, and give away land or encourage cash land-leases.
People talk reforms-revolutions but lack sincerity: Bhutto nationalized the industry but his family has the largest private land holdings in Indian subcontinent and even indentured slaves. You cannot be a socialist, speak for equality and have slaves at the same time.
Continuation of the Mojahir & N Punjabis:
Mojahirs are small in number and without roots in the land, they have all the incentives to disturb the normal democratic process.
Northern Punjabis: are the core patriotic heart and muscle of Pakistan. They are the last hold out of the extractive British Raj and play it’s silly games.
https://www.arabnews.com/node/2634802/pakistan
Pakistan says it seized 32 square kilometers inside Afghanistan as border clashes escalate
Pakistan has occupied Afghan territory near Zhob. Probably to force the Afghans to acknowledge that there is an agreed upon border at the end of the day, that Pakistanis have crossed.
are we democrats?
Indian parliament was a mirror of British parliament.
In the British parliament, we haven’t seen the type of ruckus which happens every day in India.
It will take a lot many years for us to get the maturity seen in British parliament.
The ruling party and the opposition are not in sync on anything, including the foreign policy.
That’s fine – Democracy with Indian characteristics?
That’s extremely offensive; India has had uninterrupted democracy with exception to the Emergency.
Kabir this is palpably untrue.
Pakistan is a failed democracy; India is not. It is a very vibrant one.
This is just untrue and you are acting like a Pakistan Hapsbara, with respect.
All formerly brown indulged in was some self-reflection while stating that Indian democracy is a work in progress.
You have extrapolated that to suit your narrative.
“South Asians are feudal and extremely hierarchical in their thinking”. Please speak for yourself.
As is believer getting favoured over non-believer?
A general warning to all if this descends into a Flame Thread it’ll be a 20-30 comment deletion.
People own Jati.
Only some “ultra modern ” city types don’t subscribe to this.
If jati was so bad, people would have rejected it wholesome.
To an extent the Muslim society of Bangladesh probably doesn’t exhibit Jati too much, probably because mainly dalits converted to Islam.
Even there a thin sliver of exclusionist element , apparent in non Bengali Muslims, who were the elites.
I have read that the Muslim society in Pakistan is also deeply into Jati, except probably for the ashraffs.
If you enquire with your servants, they will reveal their Jatis.
The Jati of imran Khan’s shooter was ahir, as noted in FIR.
The Jati of speedster shoaib akhtar is gujjar.
Don’t take the bait – yes he is simply trying to bring back an Indo-Pak flame thread.
The democracy comment was extremely egregious because it is clearly untrue. The only continuous democracy in the Indian Subcontinent is India (maybe SL).