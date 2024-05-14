Brown Pundits
Absolute tour-de-force from Razib, very few can marshal the archaeological and genetic analysis with such depth and clarity.
I do think in the future some wrinkles will be added. I am partial to Parpola’s multiple migration theory, with non-Vedic Indo Aryans arriving first and probably mingling with late IVC people, and Vedic Aryans arriving later, probably due to Iranian pressure. But its still just a speculation.
Regarding the current paper, I wonder if the Southern Arc de-emphasises the “lactase-persistence” theory of Yamnaya expansion.
Razib didn’t get a chance to speak on it, but I wonder whether he believes any of the languages spoken in the northern IVC, prior to the arrival of Indo-Iranians, may have been related to Indo-Anatolian? Or did northern IVC speak a language isolate that is now dead?
