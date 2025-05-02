Let Pakistan Throw Stones. India Should Build the Skyline.

These thoughts emerged as I was replying to the 100+ comments on Omar’s post, India and Pakistan, Back to the Future..

Flight, Fragility, and the First Bollywood Snake

My first memories of Pakistan are tangled with flight and childhood fiction. In 1990, as we escaped Kuwait after the Iraqi invasion, our car crossed into Pakistani Baluchistan carrying five adults and three children. After over a month in Iran (the family gardens of Shiraz are a blurry childhood memory), where we were understandably low-key about being Bahá’ís, I remember yelling out the car window the moment we crossed the border, “I’m Bahá’í! I’m Bahá’í!” My family laughed (I was the youngest and always the most impetuous). The story has been retold so often I don’t know where memory ends and performance begins.

But the innocence of that moment gave way quickly. I remember the poverty at the border: raw, overwhelming on both sides of Baluchistan. And then, in Karachi, came my first exposure to India—through a Bollywood film featuring a dancing girl in a Sari transforming into a snake. That, more than any textbook, was my introduction to Hinduism. Try as it might, Pakistan is the ineffable portal to Hindustan, a mirror that reflects what it cannot contain. These memories—flight, fragility, and fantasy—etched into me the idea that culture moves where politics cannot.

Restraint Is the Strategy: Rethinking Peace in South Asia

South Asia is home to nearly 2 billion people. It’s a region of nuclear states, frozen conflicts, and postcolonial trauma. Yet every time a cross-border terrorist attack kills 20 or 30 civilians, it makes global headlines. That’s not just because of the violence—but because the violence is rare. This isn’t an excuse. It’s a signal: South Asia has already learned restraint. The question is whether it can remember why.

The Bug in the Democratic Mind

After 9/11, the U.S. was angry. George W. Bush gave the people what they wanted: a war. Two, actually. Instead of a tactical mission to dismantle a terrorist network, America destabilized entire regions, wasted trillions, and incubated future threats.

This is the paradox of democracy:

Populations demand retribution.

Leaders comply.

Strategy is hijacked by spectacle.

India must adopt a radically different approach. Treat Pakistan the way South Korea treats North Korea: sidestep, outperform, outgrow. Engagement legitimizes provocation. Retaliation restores parity. Indifference signals dominance.

The Nerd and the Bully

Picture a high school student—quiet, brilliant, focused—on the verge of exams. The class bully taunts him a few days before. Two options:

He fights back and ruins his prep.

He absorbs the humiliation, aces the exam, and gets into an Ivy League.

That’s India. That’s South Korea. That’s strategy.

India’s Real Ascent

Over the past three decades, India has built something extraordinary:

A $4 trillion economy (11x Pakistan)

Global tech and services dominance

Strategic alignment with the West

A fast-growing middle class

Meanwhile, Pakistan:

Is politically fractured

Has an economy smaller than the market cap of Tata Group

Remains ideologically incoherent

This isn’t about moral high ground. It’s about trajectory. Retaliating conventionally resets the board. It restores a false parity. That’s the trap. New Delhi must resist it.

The Cultural Trap: Presence > Absence

Banning actors like Fawad Khan feels like discipline. But it feeds Pakistan’s siege narrative. Isolation hardens identity; exposure destabilizes it. Let Pakistani civil society breathe Indian air: Bollywood, memes, markets, music. This isn’t charity. It’s infiltration. It’s soft power, and it works.

Shutting the doors validates the idea that “India hates us.” Flooding the room with Indian culture undermines authoritarian control.

Final Reflection: Architects vs. Hecklers

Strategic restraint isn’t pacifism. It’s power. Because peace isn’t the absence of violence. It’s the refusal to let your adversary dictate your path. India already has one foot in the Ivy League of nations. The real victory isn’t going back to the playground—it’s eventually owning it. Let Pakistan throw stones. India should keep building. Because one day, the scaffolding becomes the skyline. And history always remembers the architect, not the heckler.