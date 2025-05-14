🌇 Dispatch from Dubai: The City-State That Arrived

Date: April 29, 2025 | Location: Dubai

Dear Friends,

I’ve been to Dubai countless times. I even got married here.

An Arabian Night

But this trip—technically for work—landed differently. Something in the skyline had shifted. And this time, I saw it.

The City That Clicked

Dubai isn’t a city in progress anymore. It’s a city in command. The lighting, the landscaping, the infrastructure, the energy—after decades of relentless building, it has finally snapped into harmony.

Celestial

For years, Dubai dazzled. Now, it breathes. Someone quipped to me, “Here, fuel is cheap—but water is expensive.” They weren’t wrong. I found myself driving 20km stretches without thinking twice—distances that, in the Home Counties, would take you through ten towns and two sets of speed cameras. Everything here is scaled differently: the lighting spectacular because energy is almost free, the landscaping evolving into more “natural” forms with drip irrigation discreetly running through the sand. And the traffic? Dubai has less congestion than Calgary. That says everything.

The Sanitised Sublime

It’s not Bangkok. It’s Bangkok reimagined as Berlin. Clean. Optimised. Family-friendly. Where everything works, and everything works on time. You can have Michelin-grade Nihari, then watch a perfectly timed fountain show with your kids. And when the azaan sounds inside a mall, it isn’t performative. It just is.

don’t count the calories

Dubai has done something rare: It’s built a hyper-modern city rooted in quiet cultural certainty. Islam and Arabic more are present—not imposed, but wafting in the air.

The City-State Prototype

Dubai is no longer an outlier. It’s a template. As the West hardens its immigration regimes, cities like Dubai will rise—not as alternatives, but as civilisational counter-offers.

Mobile.

Tax-efficient.

Post-national but not post-cultural.

Built to accommodate, not integrate.

And here’s the twist:

Citizenship isn’t the point.

It’s a trade: ambition for access, labour for lifestyle. No illusions. No promises. Just clarity. If Dubai hits 10 million people—and it’s not far off (the population is doubling every 14years and it will hit 5mm in 2030, the larger S-A-D metropolitan area is nearly 6mm)—it becomes its own geopolitical organism. Not a city. Not a state. Something else.

The South Asian Spine

Let’s talk food. Because it’s always food that tells the truth. Dubai’s South Asian influence isn’t decorative. It’s foundational. Karachi biryanis. Tamil filter coffee. Lahori breakfasts. Gujarati sweets. The subcontinent built the culinary identity—and the service infrastructure—of this place. It’s empire, reversed. Migrants once served the metropoles. Now the metropoles run on migrants.

The Dubai Paradox

What makes Dubai work is also what makes it deeply ambiguous:

Not a typical Western democracy (more Singapore and monarchy twinned).

No path to citizenship.

No permanent stake for those who power it.

And yet: it works. Because in an anxious, fractured world, certainty is its own kind of soft power.

Final Reflection

I still love tropical climes as holiday destinations. But Dubai is the easier version you’d take your parents to—or your children since everything is at your doorstep. It’s not raw. It’s rendered. And still, it feels very real (albeit being branded to the hilt). Beneath the gold and glass, Dubai has a spine. Not ideological. But civilisational. Rooted in the azaan. In Asian service culture. In the idea that modernity might not require erasure. This isn’t just a city. It’s a proof of concept. Not just for the Persian Gulf city-states. But for the world to come.

With care from the desert skies,