From Yohani to Noora: How Bollywood Mughalizes Everything

I’ve been watching Royals—Netflix’s palace drama starring Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi—and it struck a familiar chord with where our comment threads have been going post-conflict.

It all began with grace.

A Sinhala pop hit — Manike Mage Hithe — went viral as an IndiGo air hostess danced mid-flight. Simple. Elegant. Subcontinental. Un-Bollywood.

Two years later, it reappears: Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra, glammed up in Mughal court-wear, gyrating under chandeliers, mouthing Urdu couplets. Same song, different universe. Bollywood hadn’t remixed it. It had annexed it.

That’s the pattern: Bollywood doesn’t just Hindi-fy — it Mughalizes. Every regional input is re-rendered through a Ganga-Jamuni lens. The vibe is Ganges. The look is Indus. And the aesthetic is unmistakably Mughal. This is the real Indo-Pak cultural divergence:

India kept the composite culture but detached it from religion.

Pakistan kept the religion but purged the composite.

Even the Manike lyrics spring from Urdu, sung by Hindus, choreographed like a Mughal durbar, branded “Indian,” and watched 138 million times. The tragedy? Pakistan owns the aesthetic—but lost the apparatus.

Censorship, nationalism, and lost infrastructure killed its cultural soft power. Bollywood filled the vacuum, selling Pakistan’s own sensibilities back to the world, wrapped in silk and Urdu. Bollywood doesn’t appropriate—it absorbs.

It speaks Urdu in Devnagari, casts Indus faces in Ganga stories, and performs Mughal nostalgia for a global market. And maybe that’s why Hindu nationalists hate it: because it reminds them of everything they claim to reject—but secretly desire.

Final Thought

Culture survives. The state doesn’t. In another world, Manike Mage Hithe would have starred Mahira and Fawad. Instead, it stars India—draped in Mughal nostalgia, choreographed in Urdu, framed by the Taj Mahal.

As Indian as it isn’t, the Taj reminds us: some inherit the monument, others the memory. And in Bollywood—like Mother Indus—it all flows back together.