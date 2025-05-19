It’s been remarkable to see Brown Pundits flicker back to life—fueled not just by posts, but by the comments. I’m realizing now that much of what I write draws direct inspiration from those who engage here. This is less a broadcast than a feedback loop.

And it’s made something clearer to me: BP’s real niche isn’t commentary—it’s incision. Academic, civilizational, ideological incision into the deepest fault line of the subcontinent: the Two-Nation Theory.

Every society has a foundational cleft:

In the Americas, it’s race.

In Europe, class.

In South Asia, increasingly, it appears to be religion.

Whether this divide was incidental or inevitable, the Two-Nation Theory crystallized it—and in doing so, birthed a civilizational rivalry that remains unresolved. And perhaps Brown Pundits’ unique role is to keep excavating that rivalry, turning it over, exposing it to the air.

The culture war, the identity war, the historical revisionism—much of it flows downstream from this one cleft. As in The Devil Wears Prada, where a high-fashion decision trickles down into a bargain-bin sweater, these lofty debates shape what’s felt in textbooks, passports, films, and flags.

Some of us straddle both sides—I certainly do. But over time, you realize: you live on one bank of the river. And understanding the other side becomes less about reconciliation, and more about reckoning.

So yes—open thread. Write what you like. But know this: every discussion here ultimately traces back to the root question. Is South Asia one civilization—or two?

Let’s talk.