That’s a sharp observation, and worth expanding. The truth is, in the West, all immigrants eventually become “white”—not in phenotype, but in assimilation, in aesthetic, in aspiration.

Immigration has historically been less about lifting up new arrivals and more about managing domestic tensions & economic interests. Whether it was African slaves brought in to displace Native power, or white indentured servants supplementing enslaved labor, or post-1965 Asian professionals buffering against the civil rights upheaval—immigrants have long been used to stabilize, dilute, or distract from internal contradictions.

The idea that immigrants are indissoluble—that they will remain forever distinct—is more myth than reality. What really happens is gradual individuation. As immigrants leave their self-constructed ghettos, they adopt the dominant cultural matrix, which in the West is shaped by a historic high culture that is white, European, and liberal-capitalist in form.

There are rare exceptions: African-Americans, who have acted as a pole of resistance, not assimilation—pressuring the system to adapt and moralise through the Civil War, civil rights, and cultural leadership. Or diasporic Jews, though even they were deeply assimilated in Germanic Europe before 1933. And when assimilation fails—or appears threatening—states respond: Bhutan expelled its Lhotshampa, and history is littered with similar turns.

So yes, barring active resistance or external disruption, most immigrant communities flatten out within 2–3 generations. The young venture out, and individualism does the rest. It’s not that the state forces conformity—it just builds a gravity so strong, most can’t escape its pull.