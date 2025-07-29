Sticky Thinking; A Quick Note on Originality & Visibility

This is just a quick note inspired by Indosaurus’s excellent suggestion; which I’d like to add to. I’m pinning this post to give it visibility.

First, it’s great to see the voluminosity of posting lately. Some days the blog pulses with original thought; other days, the comments surge while posts remain sparse. Both are signs of life and I’m glad for that.

But as Indosaurus rightly observed:

“A lot of the posts over the past 2 weeks are reposts from old publications elsewhere / mass media publications… I see no real point in posting to BP if it is going to get submerged off the top page within a few hours… Would it be possible to pin 100% original unpublished content to the top of the page?”

I think that’s a very reasonable proposal. There’s value in resharing good content, but I agree we should prioritize original, unpublished writing, especially content that reflects the spirit of Brown Pundits. So here’s what we’ll trial:

* Original, unpublished pieces will be pinned where appropriate. I request Editors / Authors to use their judgement / “nous” to sense what is original and / or value-add.

Please continue to post, read, comment, and share. But also reflect on what sticks, and why. Let’s keep the signal high.

I cannot moderate as effectively as before so I’ll relying on the Editors, Nivedita & Furqan, for support. I hadn’t realised I had made Furqan an editor a few days back as I wanted him to add Dead Poetstanis to BP.

As again we aren’t going to get this perfectly right as we grow so apologies if I/we misstep.