There is no context to this poem; it was a pure exodus of emotions. An expression / defence of romanticism in this capitalist, postmodern, post-ideological world.
why romanticism?
unbeknownst vacillate
under the sun’s jaws —
especially in Peshawar
every creature looks toward
the God of hunt —
to chill or to kill
for spooks, romance is an oddity of the past:
mere exaggeration —
penguins under aurora, holding hands,
or bees bending their castrated selves
(just like me)
to be liked by the queen
or dendrites like a dervish swirling
to the electric shocks caused by
hibiscus tea taste
all of it is Real*
and not real
tips of wolverine in a caged box
don’t prove the lack of jungle —
rather, it is exactly what proves
the beyond —
the majestic —
the chiselled neck of her
with sleek collarbone
let me bleed — all my love in it —
and a silver locket on it
let me rust it with my poisonous lips
please
*The Real, as per Lacan, is the world bereft of rules, codes, or any kind of system — a pure, nonsensical, non-language realm of consciousness.
I’m recuperating a bit as it has been intense on BP but I’m going to reread ur poem a few more times..
Each line evokes a very striking image in my mind. Unfortunately I am unable to discern a holistic pattern.
It feels like I’m in a room with a lot of different hanging postcards each with an unassociated image and I am unable to unfocus my eyes to let the pattern leap out.