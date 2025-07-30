why romanticism?

There is no context to this poem; it was a pure exodus of emotions. An expression / defence of romanticism in this capitalist, postmodern, post-ideological world.

why romanticism?

unbeknownst vacillate

under the sun’s jaws —

especially in Peshawar

every creature looks toward

the God of hunt —

to chill or to kill

for spooks, romance is an oddity of the past:

mere exaggeration —

penguins under aurora, holding hands,

or bees bending their castrated selves

(just like me)

to be liked by the queen

or dendrites like a dervish swirling

to the electric shocks caused by

hibiscus tea taste

all of it is Real*

and not real

tips of wolverine in a caged box

don’t prove the lack of jungle —

rather, it is exactly what proves

the beyond —

the majestic —

the chiselled neck of her

with sleek collarbone

let me bleed — all my love in it —

and a silver locket on it

let me rust it with my poisonous lips

please

*The Real, as per Lacan, is the world bereft of rules, codes, or any kind of system — a pure, nonsensical, non-language realm of consciousness.

Furqan Ali

Furqan Ali

I'm a Chartered Accountancy trainee with experience in financial analysis, tax advisory, and public sector consulting. I've worked on national and international projects with HEC, SMEDA, and ADB. I chair the Children and Youth Advisory Board at Climate Forward Pakistan, co-founded the Policy Club, and founded the Dead Poets Society of Pakistan to celebrate literary expression. I write for The News International and The Friday Times, and I'm a member of the Youth General Assembly, advocating inclusive, youth-led change.

X.T.M
Admin
X.T.M
3 hours ago

I’m recuperating a bit as it has been intense on BP but I’m going to reread ur poem a few more times..

Indosaurus
Indosaurus
48 minutes ago

Each line evokes a very striking image in my mind. Unfortunately I am unable to discern a holistic pattern.

It feels like I’m in a room with a lot of different hanging postcards each with an unassociated image and I am unable to unfocus my eyes to let the pattern leap out.

Brown Pundits
