Pahalgam and Aftermath

Someone on Twitter asked me for my opinion on Pahalgam and its aftermath now that several months have passed. I wrote up a quick reply, which I am posting here. I realize I am not writing much on this blog these days, but life has been busy and I barely keep up with Twitter and reading books, this blog gets pushed down.. But lets see if this sparks some discussion.

The terrorist attack was planned and executed by Pakistani or pakistani supported terrorists and was very likely intended as retaliation for the Jaffer express hijacking (which had shocked the army more than usual). IF (as seems likely, but not yet proven to outsider satisfaction) it was specifically ordered by someone in our govt (and not a freelance terrorist act) then it is also possible that some convoluted geopolitical calculations (or, remote possibility) even direct signals from Americans may have made them feel they have permission. I have no way to know that for sure though. Most such hypotheses are mistaken but we have to admit, we dont know for sure.

The Indian response was built on the assumption that they have the ability to inflict pain and Pakistan does not have the ability to match it and will not risk nuclear war. But IAF did not have upto date intel on our abilities and seriously underestimated the PAF and paid a price on the first day. Whether 4 planes went down or 6, it is certain that more than one went down and that includes Rafales. This was a serious blunder on the part of the IAF and no amount of postwar psyops will cover it up forever.

Subsequent missile and drone exchanges seem to have gone heavily in the Indian favor and Pakistan got nervous enough to call intermediaries and say “next step is nukes if they keep hitting us like this”. That led to Americans stepping in and since BOTH sides actually wanted to avoid full scale war, both agreed to stop. Trump desperately wants a Nobel prize and shamelessly made up stories about how HE stopped it (I think both parties wanted to stop anyway) and wanted recognition for his Nobel. Pakistan jumped on that, but India did not (and for domestic political reasons, cannot) and this has upset trump, he is that petty. Add in real tariff and oil issues and possibly the fact that Trump has realized he cannot get his way with China and lacks the ability to force them and therefore is exploring some other options and does not feel he needs to build up India as counterweight.. in fact, does not want another China, so may actively undermine India. AND he wants his peace deal in the ME and wants Pakistan to join in. For all these reasons, he is now more supportive of Pakistan and will remain so until we betray him or his needs change.