Why Pakistani Liberals Remain a Colonised Intellectual Class

The exchange (which has now been removed after mutual agreement) that just unfolded was not about architecture. It was about authority.

SD made factual errors, quietly corrected them, and apologised in private. That should have ended the matter. Instead, the loudest resistance came from Kabir: a reflex insistence that disagreement was illegitimate because the author was “credentialed,” “Oxford,” and therefore beyond challenge.

This is the residue of colonisation. Pakistanis were not only carved out of British India; they were produced by the collapse of a Muslim ruling class already broken by the British after the destruction of Mughal power. What followed was not confidence but deference. The habit of looking upward, to Western institutions, American accents, British titles, for permission to speak. That habit persists.

It explains why a factual correction becomes a question of rank. Why a published author must be deferred to, even after he concedes error. Why the presence or absence of a PhD is treated as decisive, while the substance of an argument is ignored. This is not respect for scholarship. It is obedience to hierarchy. Colonisation does not end when the flag comes down. It ends when people stop confusing authority with truth.

Pakistan inherited a culture trained to admire credentials more than evidence. That is why an Albion apology can be discounted while an Oxbridge pedigree is still treated as sacred. It is why disagreement is framed as “vendetta,” and critique as “disrespect,” even when it is correct. This is not about personalities. It is about posture.

Brown intellectual spaces do not exist to launder Western authority. They exist to test claims, name errors, and stand upright without asking who went to Oxford. The moment we refuse to do that, because someone sounds impressive, we have accepted our place in a hierarchy that was designed for us. The SD exchange mattered because it showed Brown Pundits working as it should: a claim about the Mauryan Barabar caves challenged, an error corrected, an apology extracted. Kabir’s backlash mattered because it showed something still broken: the instinct to bow anyway.

Pakistanis will remain colonised until it is understood: credentials do not outrank facts.

Accordingly, I have reclassified Kabir from author to contributor. Despite my prior support for him in October and November, his conduct in this exchange crossed from substantive disagreement into unproductive trolling. This appears to be the concern, Naam De Guerre was also pointing toward.