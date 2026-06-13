Review: The Carpet Weaver by Nemat Sadat

Since it is Pride month, I am sharing an excerpt from my review here. This novel is about Afghanistan by an Afghan writer, so it hopefully adds to the conversation on that topic as well. In general, I think there needs to be more discussion on BP about non-normative sexualities.

The Carpet Weaver, Nemat Sadat’s debut novel, is the story of a young Afghan man coming to terms with his sexuality amid a backdrop of civil war and political unrest in 1970s and ‘80s Afghanistan. As one of the few South Asian novels featuring homosexuality as a central theme, it is an important book. However, the plot could fairly be called cliched. Certainly, readers of Khaled Hosseini’s The Kite Runner would find much that is familiar in this novel.

The novel is narrated in the first person by the protagonist, a sixteen-year-old boy named Kanishka. He is the son of a carpet salesman living a comfortable middle-class life in Kabul. As the novel begins, he has just celebrated his birthday at a lavish function in a hotel. Kanishka’s father is an underground worker in the Maoist movement and since Kanishka is now a man, he begins taking his son under his wing. This includes taking him to Maoist gatherings at the Durrani Hammam (bathhouse). It is at this hammam that Kanishka begins realizing his growing attraction to other men, including a crush on one of his father’s friends. Sadat does an excellent job portraying this atmosphere of eroticism and discovery. Those readers who have grown up in conservative Muslim-majority countries will be able to recognize their own experiences in Kanishka’s longing as well as his fear of being discovered– since according to traditional understandings of Islamic law, the punishment for homosexual behavior is death.

The rest of the review can be found on Substack. Also see my review of Khaled Alesmael’s novel Selamlik.