The Patriarchy Survives Everything

The day before yesterday, we published a general interest piece on the Philippine birth rate. Within a day it had drawn over a hundred comments and stopped being about the Philippines at all. It became, in turn, a debate on female autonomy, a referendum on Islam, a quarrel about civility, and a meditation on why human beings have stopped reproducing themselves. This is what Brown Pundits does that almost no other space on the internet can do, and it is worth pausing to say why, and to say plainly where we stand.

The diagnosis and the cure

Qureishi proposed, with complete seriousness, that the only solution to collapsing birth rates is to restrict female access to contraception, higher education, employment, and political representation. We disagree with every word of that cure. Restricting half of humanity from education and public life is functional enslavement, whatever euphemism of “policy” it travels under, and we said so in the thread.

The ecumene does not breed any longer

But we will not pretend the diagnosis is wrong merely because the doctor is. Birth rates are plunging everywhere, faster than any demographer predicted, and the $300 billion South Korea spent on subsidies did not move the needle. Q is right that this is not a money problem. He is wrong about what kind of problem it is.

The fashionable answer is that women got free and chose otherwise. Our answer is the opposite: everyone got less free, and women are simply the first to act on it. People are voting with their wombs. They are refusing to manufacture children for a world whose only offer is endless consumption, a working (waged?) life that begins at twenty-five and ends at sixty-five, and a retirement of warehoused loneliness. Marx called the failure to see one’s own condition false consciousness. The modern consumer is the Ye Olde Peasant with better teeth and a credit card, and somewhere the peasant knows it.

On the day of the trillionaire

We write this on the day the verdict came in. Yesterday SpaceX listed on the Nasdaq in the largest IPO in history, valued at nearly two trillion dollars against expected 2026 revenues of twenty-two to twenty-four billion, roughly ninety times revenue, for a company that lost 8.7 billion dollars between the start of 2025 and this March. Elon Musk became, on paper at least (he cannot sell a share for a year), history’s first trillionaire, worth more than the next four richest men combined.

Hold the two facts together. The same week the Philippines confirms its women have quietly gone on reproductive strike, the apex male of the species is crowned with a fortune larger than most national economies. Musk laments falling birth rates while embodying their cause, and this is a claim we can demonstrate, not merely assert. The man has fathered more than a dozen children by multiple mothers while ordinary men exit the reproductive market altogether, and the data on that market is now an economics literature.

Tinder is more unequal than the Global South

A notorious quantitative study of Tinder computed a Gini coefficient of 0.58 for male desirability, more unequal than 95 percent of the world’s national economies, with the bottom 80 percent of men competing for the bottom 22 percent of women. Hinge’s own engineer found male attention concentrated far more steeply than female: a Gini of roughly 0.54 against 0.38. And economists at the St Louis Federal Reserve have shown that online sorting by education and wage has measurably widened household income inequality itself. The marriage market is not adjacent to the wealth market; they are the same market, and Musk sits atop both simultaneously, which is precisely the point.

Beware the Meritocracy

The divides within humanity are now of a scale not seen since hereditary aristocracy, except that the meritocracy is cleverer than the aristocracy ever was. It knows how to defuse revolution. It does not send in the cavalry; it sends in the algorithm, the subsidy, and the side hustle. The patriarchy was never really about all men ruling all women. It was always about a few men ruling everyone, with the rest of the male sex as its unpaid enforcers. Note what that sentence does, because we will hold it to account later: it defines patriarchy as concentration, the rule of the few, which is simply inequity wearing its most intimate face. The oligarchy of the boardroom and the oligarchy of the marriage bed are one structure observed at two scales.

A word to the Saffroniate

In the thread, our commenter 0M-3 argued that Islam is uniquely regressive towards women, and Kabir replied with sati, and the two of them re-litigated 1947 in miniature, as our Commentariat is contractually obliged to do at least once per fortnight. We pushed back on the Islam-is-uniquely-patriarchal line and we will state the reason here.

bell hooks

bell hooks observed that despite every gain of the feminist movement, patriarchy as a system remains intact, and she insisted that patriarchy had no exact culture or nation. We would extend her: it has no religion either.

It survived the transition from paganism to Christianity, from Christianity to secularism, from the Mughals to the Raj to the Republic. Religions change, empires change, languages change. The patriarchy survives everything, because it does not live in scripture. It lives in inequity.

Corporatism is Patriarchy on Steroids

This is the same thesis we stated at the trillionaire’s coronation, now at a global scale scale: the rule of the few over everyone is inequity in the bedroom, and inequity is the rule of the few.

One primal form, Empire & Patriarchy, and every ideology subsequent has been merely its tenant. Misogyny is downstream of disproportionate economic power, which is why the most feminist societies on earth are not the most pious or the most atheist but the most equal. To the Saffroniate using Q’s thread as ammunition against Muslims: it is simply an excuse to indulge in some good ole phobia.

Empire wins through severance

Why has no government anywhere reversed the decline? Because the disease is structural and the structure is imperial. Empire, in its modern corporate form, wins by severing people from land, kin, and continuity, and a severed people does not reproduce.

Consider the ledger of severance. In 1776 the United States declared independence and proceeded to entrench slavery and prosecute genocide on a continental scale; the public relations came later. The French Revolution, the Russian, the Iranian, the Chinese: each promised liberation and delivered mountains of corpses before delivering anything else. Indian independence arrived welded to Partition, and Partition to Bangladesh, each severance bloodier than the last.

The Celtic Case

Compare the two Celtic destinies. Ireland won independence the hard-nosed, bloodied way and is today a partitioned republic functioning as a holding pen for American corporations, Dublin a tax address with a parliament attached. Scotland never seceded, and by perpetually threatening to, converted its oil into autonomy and concession after concession. Nehru, had he taken Dominion status instead of demanding the clean break, might have spared the subcontinent its great wound, though we concede the British Empire judged its colonies by their whiteness and may never have offered India what it offered Ottawa and Canberra. Independence is a romance; leverage is a strategy. Empire understands this perfectly, which is why it always prefers that you secede, fragment, and start from zero.

Why does Africa grow cocoa while Switzerland grows chocolate brands? Because capital is permitted to migrate north and forbidden to settle south. The Global North hoards; the Global South remits. A species organised this way produces trillionaires and not children. That is the whole of it.

Releasing the ghost of Patriarchy from BP

The thread also taught us something about ourselves. Brown Pundits works because it is a community space with a light-touch admin team and a ferociously strong Commentariat, where Indians and Pakistanis who inherited the schism still sit at one table, observe the occasional ceasefire, and produce signal where the rest of the internet produces noise. We let Q’s comments stand, with an admin note, because a space that cannot examine an offensive argument cannot defeat it either. The Commentariat dismantled it in public view far more thoroughly than deletion ever could.

The Female Admin Team

But our 2026 reader survey told us the one thing the thread confirmed: women are badly underrepresented here. We are not in the business of growth; this has never been a paid-for enterprise. What we can do is this, and as of today it is policy. The Female Admin Team holds final adjudication over gender threads, with full authority to edit, note, or remove. And we will deliberately elevate, commission, and amplify our female contributors, because the best answer to a patriarchy that survives everything is a space that refuses to reproduce it.

The patriarchy survives empires. Let us see if it survives an empowered Commentariat.