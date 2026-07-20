My final event at Delhi was attending the Para Athletes and off.

Team India

It’s quite interesting all the flags of the Commonwealth were there including the Star & Crescent.

Everything about this trip has shown to me what an Indian Superpower looks like.

A soft, but strong, Superpower.

As I walked into the room; the Minister was chant Bharat Mata ki Jha and encourage the room to chant it with him.

And why not; if Divine Blessing can help India, that is Bharat, win as many Gold Medals as possible, then best to holler out Bharat Mata ki Jha.

I’ll end with yesterday’s trip to the Lotus Temple.

Yá Bahá’u’l Abhá

Bharat Mata ki Jha