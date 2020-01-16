Another month, another “Asian” grooming gang scandal. “Asian” usually, but not exclusively, seems to mean Pakistani British men.
A lot of the discussion around this issue centers on the perpetrators of the crimes. Their ethnoreligious distinctiveness. The cultural preconditions which allow for the development of these practices of abuse and exploitation as normative in certain circumstances and toward certain people (though the details differ, from what I know of South Asian communities, in general, there’s a fair amount of sexual abuse going on within the subculture that isn’t discovered because of norms of shame and concealment).
But, I want to focus on the victims. Whenever these stories surface the victims are invariably described as “troubled” and from “broken” homes. These were vulnerable children. Additionally, the powers that be did not see these girls as their girls. If gangs of Pakistani British men were abusing and raping the daughters of middle-class burghers, I am 100% sure that the police would pay immediate attention and follow-up on these cases no matter the sensitivities.
I think it is fine and important to highlight the subculture that fosters this sort of behavior through their assumptions about the sexual nature of non-South Asian women (e.g., I have had it explained to me by several men of Indian subcontinental origin whose tastes were toward the prurient that “our women are pure”). But these cases also illustrate stark class divides and the total lack of concern and interest by the bureaucratic and public service class toward individuals from the lower class.
3 Replies to “Race and religion trump class”
Kind of reminiscent of the following article of Megan McArdle from 2013, on her converting out of the libertarian belief that only absolute poverty mattered, and not inequality (though her focus is different):
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2013-08-06/the-inequality-that-matters
Two important factors explain why these gangs were able to carry on for so long. You touched on one (the indifference of middle and upper class British whites to lower class whites). The second is a case of crying wolf and how it comes back to bite you.
Basically whites (and surprisingly British Sikhs per one report) have been very sensitive to Pakistani men eloping with their women for decades, and would make all sorts of accusations about kidnapping, rape, extortion, etc. Upon investigation these claims turned out to be untrue, so British police began to simply ignore complaints about Pakistani men and X women, chalking it up (reasonably) to bigotry.
The problem of course is when real abuse actually does start to happen, and authorities have now become conditioned to ignore such reports, it starts to fester, and reaches the point we saw about a decade ago where Pakistani gangs were running major trafficking operations throughout England, basically with impunity.
Of course, middle and upper class whites did not learn the lesson at all, and instead have chalked it up to the British being “too tolerant” and “too politically correct”.
is this written anywhere?