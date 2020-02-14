I wish consumer genetic tests did a better job of communicating the madness to the methods. The vlogger above is a bit confused because one of her grandmothers looks rather East Asian, but her DNA results clearly indicate her Bengali ancestry. What the Ancestry DNA test does not make clear is that Bengali ancestry includes within it 10-20% East Asian ancestry.
17 Replies to “Most Bangladeshis are 10% to 20% East Asian”
She looks 100% pucca Bengali. Why would anyone not think she looks thoroughly Bengali?
She mentioned that her Grandma looks semi-Chinese. Many Bengalis look Nepali, Bhutanese, Sikkimese, Tibetan, Burmese, Thai, Cambodian, Malaysian, Indonesian or Laotian. {Vietnamese look slightly different, perhaps?} Looking east Asian is typical for Bengalis.
“She looks 100% pucca Bengali.”
She doesn’t have typical Bangladeshi look, only 1 out of 20 Bengalis would look like her. Her eyes and nose shape are atypical, but her other traits seem Bengali. I would’ve not guessed her a Bengali tbh; she looks somewhat exotic to my Bengali eyes. She passes better as an Assamese or as a Rajbongshi.
“Many Bengalis look Nepali, Bhutanese, Sikkimese, Tibetan, Burmese, Thai, Cambodian, Malaysian, Indonesian or Laotian. {Vietnamese look slightly different, perhaps?} Looking east Asian is typical for Bengalis.”
I would say 10-15% of Bengalis would look somewhat east Asian influenced, so a substantial minority of Bengalis look somewhat Nepalese/Assamese.
Tibetan/Indochinese/Malay is a bit exaggerating IMO.
idk. i know ppl who look like that. my aunt who lives in newcastle gets spoken to in tagalog. and a chindian (half chinese half tamil) comedian in singapore makes jokes about how the bangladeshi laborers will often start talking to him in bengali
There are a few that can pass in Indochina/Austronesia too, so your Aunt is a part of those minority, but overall the east Asian influence in Bengali phenotype is soft and often absent. The vast majority still preserved proto-Bengali traits, which is similar to Gangetic Indians due to genetic affinity.
If you look at this vlog of expat Bangladeshi YouTuber :
https://youtu.be/W4p4NmF_UhY
You can notice the difference between the Bengali woman and her Tagalog friend. The Bengali woman has one of the most typical phenotypes I see among Bengali women of robust variant, a bit of east Asian influence is there, but I doubt her Tagalog friend can detect that cuz that’s very mild.
“and a chindian (half chinese half tamil) comedian in singapore makes jokes about how the bangladeshi laborers will often start talking to him in bengali”
I dunno how the Chindian guy looks, perhaps his traits are mostly Indian and east Asian influence is mild, which produced a pseudo-Bengali look or the Bengali labourers guessed him as Bengali because they know a substantial minority of Bengalis can look Chindian.
Few points and questions to make :-
What is 100% Bangladeshi ancestry?
Is there a difference between Bengali and Bangladeshi ancestry?
She said that she is not mixed . Isn’t everybody mixed ? What is pure bred Bangladeshi?
She knows Veedu vidz . Is she an ex Muslim?
If you want to know your ancestors just go to varansi where desecration happens on large scale Pandits have registers of info of people and their ancestors grouped by gotra etc.
I suspect if one does these tests along the coast right up to Krishna district of AP, they’d find substantial south-east asian ancestry. Strangely even a bit of melanesian ancestry is found in some in Krishna dt. Though appears to have become manifest from some 3 centuries ago.
the bangladeshi samples are from the 1000 genomes collected in dhaka. that’s what you’re matched agains. west bengalis have less east asian. (bengali brahmins are totally different from other bengalis).
She knows Veedu vidz . Is she an ex Muslim?
yes. i support her patreon so i get notified of her videos.
1. she desperately wants to be foreign or exotic.
2.one poster says There is no God.
Brown,
Some want to blend in, others want to be foreign and exotic. When you get off the boat you kind of decide. I have (more like had) opted for the foreign jungle bunny facade, maybe because that is what I am.
Note: Individual
I’ll take the foreign and exotic individual* over the blend in type.
The blend in type, western dress, winter or summer.
National dress, occasion with all south asians, that may be OK.
Now it is just not in the West, in upper class Sri Lankan neighborhoods too (Colombo 7 etc). Went to visit a cousin, stayed overnight. Next day morning, needed to buy some cigarettes. So sarong and shirt (normally dont wear a shirt) and getting ready to walk out. My cousin, semi jokingly says “sarong johnnys” are going to depreciate the value of the property around. Heck, hit the main side street, didnt see a single sarong johnny.
Eating rice and curry with fingers in a restaurant, thats what uncultured people do. I have had may a stare at me when eating with my fingers at Indian Restaurants. When with my wife (a Sri Lankan), I think was more acceptable.
Later when I used to go to Indian restaurants with my significant other (and still together), a 5’7″ Irish American (I am 5’4″, and fat, I prefer rotund) the stares were from all around. Pretty much I assume because I was eating with my fingers, whereas Barbie was eating with forks etc.
Barbie, 5 years visiting Sri Lanka and still does not eat with fingers, even though she loves rice/indi appam/pittu etc.
I guess limits to adaptation.
The choice (of blending in or standing out) that an immigrant makes on moving to a Western society has a completely different meaning from that a “native” in a post-colonial society makes.
Abdul wearing a MAGA hat is a survival strategy. Not really the same as an entitled desi claiming to be a Syed or hoping to find some European ancestry or some other exotic stuff.
Just sayin’.
Reminds me of this buzz feed video on asian American dna tests where the North Indian girl was disappointed that she was 100% Indian, but had a white passing great uncle.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZR_vMU8db8
I think this was probably when 23andme didn’t have more detailed breakdowns for south asians.
It’s partly a desire to be higher status / more exotic and special, but also much of it is genuine confusion about how these tests should be interpreted.
I am still confused about genetics. But I know much more than the average person just by reading this blog and looking up stuff I don’t understand on google.
I suspect there is a decently sized audience for someone to clear up some basic issues on how to understand these tests what they say and what they don’t in an easy to approach manner.
Did you see the excitement of the girl who was part East Asian and European when she discovered that she was part Scandinavian? Then did you see how everyone gave her positive approvals for her “accomplishment,” but then when she discovered that she was 0.5% Sub-Saharan African (or Western african), everyone was disappointed.
nice comments. the urge to be other, generally of a higher class is every where. i have seen some non russians try pass as russians.
same with some some in india, who want to be seen as brahmins etc.
Well there is a desi american reality show now , where they all have UCs N-Indian and a tam-brahm and gujju patel (just for diversity)
What’s the show?
Family Karma
Thank you for sharing my video and for clarifying that there might be more to my genes than Ancestry DNA has put forth. I’m still curious about what makes me, so I may look deeper into this. As stated in the video, Ancestry covers very few regions in Asian unfortunately, so I don’t know how that factors into my results.
Either way, I’m going to only refer to myself as a pure-bred Bangladeshi until I find anything deeper.
Thank you, regardless ❤🙏🏽