Posted on February 15, 2020January 4, 2020 by Razib Khan - 18 Comments on Open Thread – Brown PunditsOpen Thread – Brown Pundits
Dev Patel is playing some iconic British characters.
David Copperfield:
and Arthurian Knight Gawain
Dude has the potential to become one of the most recognizable faces in the world.
(Especially if he does a couple of Bollywood movies and gets the sub-continent in the pocket)
A good move for Dev Patel would be to pick up Spanish to native-level fluency, and then take up the role of some Mexican mestizo hero in a LatAm blockbuster, preferably directed by someone critically acclaimed, like Alfonso Cuaron, Inarritu or Guillermo del Toro. If that works he’ll have Latin America and Iberia under his belt.
The UK seems to produce more films with colourblind casting of brown ppl than America.
“Yesterday” was mother example. And then Dave also played David Copperfield in yet another movie.
Not sure how I feel about brown guys playing David Copperfield and the green knight. But if we can have Jake Glyanhaal play prince of Persia I guess it’s fair game.
He will struggle in Bollywood. He has no USP there.
That heroes guy tried out and failed.
Posted on the other thread but I think worthy of entertaining discussion. Indian girl disappointed with coming up as 100% S Asian on ancestry test.
Comments roast her so hard lmfao. People even delight in pointing put how “Indian” she looks but how much of a delusional self hater she is. In the same vein, one Pakistani user on quora said: “Biggest compliment to Indian girl: ‘You don’t look Indian.'”
Might sound off but there is quite a bit of truth to it. Many Indian girls are very self hating. Not sure of the proportion. Probably worse in the West. And lmfao, she is a typical brown skinned Indian girl. She is so pathetic that its funny.
The S Asian group Subtle Curry Traits also roasted S Asian girls in general for statements like: “My hair isn’t really dark come look at it in the sun!” and “My eyes have hazel vibe in the sun!”
Now of course a small minority S Asians do display depigmented features, that too more common in some groups of course but still a small minority in those groups too just less so, except say like Kalash, but the proportion pining for them is rather interesting.
Lol I always laugh at those people. We’re fking brown males, and it doesn’t matter if you identify as Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi whatever, you’ll still just be a brown male.
#truth
Some random questions:
1. What are the genetic make ups of different european ethnicities?Who have the highest steppe?
2. Are core Pakistanis steppe people or not?
3. is it true that majority liberals and feminists are biased in favour of muslims and islam? Why is this so? Do they want minority votes?
4. Who are the most disliked(both ethnic and religious) group in USA and the west? And what percentage of Americans and westerners dislike them?
5. What are the most hated ethnic,religious and caste groups in India?
6. Is illuminati/freemason influence in USA and the whole world growing?
Punjabis have more steppe and more andamanese related hunter gatherer than sindhi who have more indus periphery , less steppe . Obviously you can find lower caste groups in punjab who have higher andamanese related hunter gatherer than average.
Pathans have more steppe than balochs who have more indus periphery.
What is common between a pathan and a tribal from tamil nadu is most probably an
andamanese related hunter gatherer.
On average yes Pakistanis have more steppe than indians because major ethnic group is punjabi.
Question 5 Answer is ” why do you want to know that?”
Highest R1a haplogroup % found in eastern Europe .
I seen this woman’s videos on buzzfeed (yes i watched buzzfeed for a while). This behaviour isn’t normal because people want mixture from west asia, central asia.
Also this women is probably not first generation. Could be indo-carribean origin. I’ve watched one more videos of her in which other guys and girls were indo-carribean descent (they said that themselves).
That’s one of the reason why 23 and me now provides more elaborate ancestry like Central Asian, North Indian and Pakistani( what!!) And
Sothern south Asia and south India subgroup.
I’ve seen a ton of ancestry related videos (that’s what i do) and I’ve found that most south asian are ok to be south asian but want more elaborate information like region like punjab, central india etc. Most of them will be happy if they have Iranian ancestry (that’s alright) but they didn’t want there result as non south asian.
Certain pakistani woman’s video i have seen had south indian subgroup ancestry but she wasn’t like disgusted. She was Surprised.
Nobody states that they didn’t want anything else that south Asian ancestry but the more the chunk of west Asian i guess the more hype.
A women from bihar(working class labourers) would be different looking than a jaat/jatt women . It mean the most northwestern you go the most better looking you are. In some Cases it might be true.
“People even delight in pointing put how “Indian” she looks but how much of a delusional self hater she is”
Could be because of representation of India on global news at that time ( dark skinned people, filthy ,poor ,beggars, Etc).
After all could be because she doesn’t want to be indian she isn’t the part of India’s cultural extension .
“It mean the most northwestern you go the most better looking you are.”
This is partially because global beauty standard is Eurocentric. Indians have a lot of layers on top of that with more caucasoid aryans invading and leaving their genetic mark on the top of dominance hierarchy of S Asia and perpetuating it with caste endogamy, constant invasion from West Asians via Khyber Pass, years of rule under culturally Persian turco-mongols, who patronized Persian high culture, and finally subjugation by the British, that too with implantation of “martial races” and similar policies that further reinforced these trends.
Darker more AASI looks generally are demonized for all of these reasons. I don’t really think there are objective “aesthetics.” Tribes, when they discover one another, tend to find outsiders ugly. There are random exceptions like Cortez being seen as a God by hapstance because the Aztecs had a blue eyed snake God they revered. And people living in a place for thousands of years tend to have environmental selection for traits that promote living in those places. I don’t think here is an objective beauty or inherent ugliness conversely. If advanced aliens “discovered” humans, they would likely find all humans to be equally ugly.
One can argue that humans are evolved to find more caucasoid people more attractive via natural selection promoting bias towards that looks standard. However, evidence again of tribes encountering new people doesn’t support this. That being said, there are some general trends like people preferring, within their own subgroup, men to be on the darker side and women on the lighter.
The main advantage of the “average Jat” vs. “lower class Bihari” woman is entirely because the ancestry of the former is of greater proportion of components of those that have historically been and currently are on top of the global racial dominance hierarchy.
People like power. People like winning. People want to be associated with powerful winners. The darker less caucasoid people of S Asia and the global reputation as them being the dirty poor ugly people is one that many in the diaspora want to escape from, in order to elevate their status. In India, there is a greater proportion of these people than in Pak. There are proportionally fewer in the NW relative to the gangetic plain. Hence, it is the source of a lot of intra-S Asian trolling.
“ Might sound off but there is quite a bit of truth to it. Many Indian girls are very self hating. ”
It’s a desire to be treated better and more as an individual rather than a set of negative stereotypes. Brown people are low social status in America*. Self hatered or a desire to be seen as an atypical member of your group, stems from not wanting to be associated with this low status group.
I am sympathetic to brown men and women who feel this way, granted the way these feelings manifest can be quite cringe inducing.
*I get that South Asian Americans have high SES, and are rich as a subgroup of people, that‘a not the point.
The social status game is different and has different prizes from the wealth game. Status is a stupider game with stupider prizes than the wealth game, nevertheless it still matters.
A 1st gen south Asian wins both wealth and social status game relative to their peer group back home by immigration.
Their children are well positioned to win at the wealth game but are at a disadvantage when it comes to the social status game with their peers in the new country because of their race.
The men to be darker and women to be lighter is along the lines of sexual dimorphism, insofar as testosterone promotes greater melanin production. Granted, in some societies, too much dimorphism isn’t considered as attractive. Too hairy of men, for example, with massive jaws may be seen as primitive compared to more neonatenous men. I believe this is seen in the cultures of NE E Asia.
There are random exceptions like Cortez being seen as a God by hapstance because the Aztecs had a blue eyed snake God they revered.
haven’t followed up but i think this is not true in hindsight
yeah I’ll look more into it. I just learned that in high school history but enough stuff we were taught is questionable lol
South Asian replaces South Asian as Chancellor in Boris Johnson’s government:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/02/14/pupil-becomes-master-star-wars-fan-takes-chancellor/
Rishi Sunak, widely tipped as a “rising star” in Tory ranks, was catapulted into the second-biggest job in government after Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer in dramatic fashion on Thursday.
* * *
At 39, Mr Sunak is now the second-youngest Chancellor in recent history, after George Osborne who got the job just 12 days short of his 39th birthday.
In 2015 Mr Sunak was elected to represent the safe seat of Richmond, succeeding former Conservative leader Lord Hague. During the campaign Mr Sunak was nicknamed “Maharaja of the Dales”.
Mr Sunak voted to leave the European Union and campaigned for Brexit during the referendum. …
Mr Sunak’s father was a GP and his mother a pharmacist with her own chemist’s shop. Like Javid, he helped out in the family business, doing the VAT receipts.
The new Chancellor had a gold-plated education: Winchester College followed by Oxford University and an MBA at Stanford, where he met his wife, Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy.
* * *
Mr Sunak lists his hobbies as keeping fit, playing cricket and football and watching films. A Hindu, Mr Sunak takes his Commons oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Sanskrit text.
The new Chancellor has an encyclopaedic knowledge of Star Trek. …
Man as someone outside looking in, diaspora desis have weird issues.
where u live at?