BP Ground Rules for Commenters

Comment Policy Update (May 11, 2025)

A quick reminder for all:

1. Spam Filter: Comments with 2+ links may go to spam automatically. It’s a default safeguard—not a block.

2. Trusted Commenters: If you’ve commented twice before without issue, you should now post freely. No one is blocked or suspended right now.

3. If Your Comment Disappears: Just post a short note: “My comment went to spam.” I’ll retrieve it manually.

(Thanks to Nivedita for flagging the issue—otherwise, I wouldn’t have noticed Xperia’s comment got filtered.)

4. Moderation Style: I reply to all substantive comments. If a comment crosses a clear line (abuse, trolling, tone violations), I may quietly remove or edit the offending portion.

5. Core Principles: Brown Pundits is a neutral platform. Nothing is sacred. Everything is up for discussion—except jingoism, personal abuse, or low-signal provocation.

Want to help moderate? Drop me a line if you’re interested in mod privileges and willing to uphold these norms. Feedback always welcome.