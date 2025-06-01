A Note from the Editor

Flame thread warning: Honey vs. Kabir.

Last night’s open thread surged past 50 comments—most of it orbiting the now-familiar friction between the two.

Let me be clear: I’m inclined toward Kabir. He’s often overwrought, sometimes hyperbolic, but he’s a known quantity. He’s been part of this space for nearly a decade. He is a “real person.” We know how he argues, where he lands, and the limits of his provocations.

Honey is harder to read. Multiple handles. No clear background. No track record. And a rhetorical posture that feels less like engagement, more like carpet bombing—especially when it comes to Pakistan. There’s a difference between critique and hatred, and it’s usually in the tone. “Pakistanis under-endowed”—LOL, happy to disprove that.

Moderation is evolving. I no longer think of it as refereeing an online debate. I think of it like hosting a discussion in my living room. That means:

I will prioritize the familiar and accountable voice over the anonymous megaphone.

I value tone and presence—not just content.

This is not a free-for-all forum; there has to be some standards to maintain quality and engagement. It’s a public agora, yes, but with rules and where body language matters. And online, a validated persona is body language.

To the regulars:

Disagreement is welcome. In fact, it’s the point. But disagreement must come with respect for the space. You’re not shouting into the void. You’re speaking among people who listen.

And that trust—that shared sense of presence—is what I’ll always defend.

— ZacX a.k.a X.T.M

Acting Editor, Brown Pundits

