China: The Unseen Winner of the Indo-Pak Skirmish?

Now that comments are back—let’s look at this dispassionately. Set aside emotion and accept a simple civilizational fact: South Asia should be plural, civil, and syncretic. Its unity lies in its AASI roots and Sanskritic inheritance, whether acknowledged or not. Otherwise who were the winners, losers and in-betweeners of this senseless conflict?
Prefacing the below with Xperia’s comment in the interests of neutrality and impartiality:
There is however a ton of evidence that Pakistani airfields were put out of operation, at least one hanger hit killing personnel inside. Runways blown up. C130 in flames.
This was was not a dogfight, it was a drone and missile war. The Indian defence was layered and effective. All airports operational and runways intact.
Op sec was also much better on the Indian side, you don’t have any pictures of army personnel firing missiles and jumping around next to locals.
Don’t worry so much about the stock prices. The Chinese market is propaganda in itself.
https://x.com/ConflictMoniter has good OSINT in case you want to take a look.
https://x.com/MenchOsint is more neutral and unbiased.
That said, the data circulating on Telegram suggests a major strategic recalibration is underway.
Without speculating on war origins, the result is seismic: India just suffered its worst aerial defeat. Five high-end aircraft—3 Rafales, 1 MiG-29, 1 Su-30—and 1 Israeli Heron drone were downed. None returned. This is more than battlefield loss. It’s a realignment.
1. Chinese Systems, Pakistani Trigger
For the first time, Pakistan deployed Chinese-made HQ-9B, LY-80, HQ-16 air defenses and J-10C, JF-17 fighters in live combat. All Indian aircraft were neutralized. Not a single Chinese platform was hit.
This wasn’t just retaliation. It was a demonstration. Rafales—France’s pride—were shot down for the first time in history. With zero Pakistani losses, China’s weapons just outperformed Western tech on a global stage.
2. Markets Reacted
• Dassault Aviation (Rafale): ↓ 1.6%
• Chengdu Aircraft Corp (J-10C): ↑ 18%
A $25M Chinese jet took out over $100M in Western tech. That resets the cost-benefit of warfare. Permanently.
3. Strategic Ripples
• Pakistan’s dependence on China is now military, not just economic.
• Chinese systems will gain traction in the Middle East, especially with Egypt.
• India’s strategic posture faces urgent questions—its French, Russian, Israeli kit just got field-tested—and failed.
Test comment-
I know fog of war and all that but this is ridiculous, you seem to have gotten all your info from the Pakistani fantasy briefings, (they even had videos from ARMA3 game sim). There is no conclusive proof that even one Indian plane was downed.
Agree. There’s no evidence of any aircraft being downed. Trust me, the Pakistanis would have gone to town had even a single IAF aircraft had been downed, with pictures like they had when Abhinandan was captured.
Objectively, Pak was plummelled, we struck at will across the length and breadth of the country.
Our armed forces are professional, unlike the Pakistanis. We will account for every and any casualty, as we have in the past. We don’t hide our losses, be it aircraft or men.
Realignment of technology and power from West to East.
Place your bets
“Who were the winners and losers of this conflict?”
Well, one obvious winner is the Pakistani Army (in the sense of their domestic credibility). Post Imran being imprisoned, the Army had lost a lot of credibility and many Pakistani nationalists (especially in Punjab) had turned against them–even if only because their man was on the wrong side of the boot. Post “Operation Sindoor” and especially post Pakistan’s counterattack, the entire nation (including the PTI) is standing firmly behind the Army. General Asim Munir is a national hero. Pakistan has been able to internationalize the Kashmir issue. Trump has offered to mediate talks (something which India obviously doesn’t like)
On India’s side, Modi has been able to convince the domestic audience that he has “punished” Pakistan. Though, frankly Pakistanis don’t feel “punished”. But probably, Modi has gotten the push he needs for the Bihar elections.
I wish India and Pakistan could live in peace as normal neighbors–even if they are never going to be friends. But that would require a process to resolve the Kashmir issue. For India to pretend that there is no issue (or the only issue is “recovering POK”) is not going to get us out of this vicious cycle. Neither is threatening to cut off Pakistan’s water. There will be another terrorist attack. India will attack Pakistan, Pakistan will counterattack and we will be in this exact situation again.
1. lack of strategic depth of Pakistan is showing.
2. On a side note, lots of astrologers on met had predicted this event. A graver event in 3to4 months is also predicted.
3. Indian indigenous tech has worked, there will be greater private sector participation in arms industry.
4. China will be unhappy as USA inserted itself in the region.
5. the role of Air Force will increase and that of army will decrease to an extent.