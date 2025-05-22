SBI Manager Sparks Language Flashpoint in Karnataka

A now-viral video captures a moment that feels both petty and profound: an SBI bank manager, posted in Karnataka, flatly refuses to speak Kannada to a customer. When reminded that Karnataka has its own official language — and that RBI guidelines encourage local language use — the manager responds curtly:

“I will never speak Kannada.”

She then walks off.

She has since been transferred, but not before the clip set off a digital firestorm.

This incident may seem minor — another viral tiff between state pride and bureaucratic indifference — but it exposes a deeper tension in India’s federal fabric. At its heart is a language question that never died: who accommodates whom in a multilingual republic? Full clip after the jump.

Defenders of the manager argue that central government staff like SBI officers are transferable, and it’s unrealistic to expect them to learn every state language. Fair enough. But critics point out that when public-facing officers refuse to engage in the local language, it reflects more than policy — it reveals attitude. The refusal wasn’t logistical — it was ideological.

This is not new. The anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s, especially in Tamil Nadu, were born from precisely this kind of perceived northern overreach. The South has long pushed back against linguistic homogenization — particularly Hindi — and demanded that central institutions respect linguistic federalism.

Yet today, under a government accused of soft Hindi imposition, these flashpoints are resurfacing. Even as India modernizes, the emotional economy of language remains fraught. Language is not just communication — it’s identity, memory, and power.

Is this a one-off incident or a symptom of a deeper misalignment between centre and state, North and South, bureaucracy and people?

As always in the Indian Subcontinent — both.