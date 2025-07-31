India, Pakistan & the Central Asian Dancefloor

India and Pakistan used to dance together; locked in step, even if offbeat. Now, they move in opposite directions, occasionally brushing shoulders, never quite facing each other.

Take this month. On one hand, India is set to join the Central Asian Football Association’s (CAFA) Nations Cup; a sporting signal of its growing diplomatic footprint across post-Soviet Asia. On the other hand, India pulled out of the WCL 2025 cricket semi-final against Pakistan, citing the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. The result? Pakistan walked into the final uncontested.

Two headlines. Two very different moods. One shows India gaining legitimacy in a new regional club. The other reflects how fragile the bilateral dance with Pakistan remains.

This isn’t about right or wrong. It’s about a diplomatic rhythm that’s hard to follow. India sometimes excels abroad while faltering at home, its domestic football system is teetering, its Super League in limbo, and its national team languishing. Sunil Chhetri, the 40-year-old legend, returned from retirement not to take a victory lap—but to hold the system together.

“Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared,” he posted on X.

And yet, India’s being invited to stages it never used to grace. A non-Stan playing among the Stans. Meanwhile, Pakistan, linguistically and geographically arguably a Central Asian lowland, isn’t even in the conversation.

The irony isn’t lost on anyone. Two countries forever linked by history and rivalry… now circling each other at distance, skipping the tango and dancing with everyone else.

And yet, from a Bahá’í view, it’s all a bit tragic. “The Earth is but one country and mankind its citizens,” Baháʼu’lláh reminds us. But here we are; refusing to play, competing for soft power, caught in new versions of the old Great Game.

India might win the optics. Pakistan might win a walkover. But the region? It keeps moving. And the music plays on.