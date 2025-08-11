Browncast: Trump, Tariffs, Hurt Feelings, and India..

Another Browncast is up. You can listen on LibsynAppleSpotify, and Stitcher (and a variety of other platforms). Probably the easiest way to keep up the podcast since we don’t have a regular schedule is to subscribe to one of the links above!

In this episode I talk to Kushal Mehra (Host of the Carvaka podcast) and regular Brownpundit Amey Chaugle about the tariff kerfuffle… the public (and on Trump’s side, frequently intemperate) war of words between the USA and India that is partly about India’s protectionist tariff regime but maybe mostly about other things (such as Donald’s ego and his desire to get that Nobel Peace Prize)..
Dig in and add your comments. We too don’t know exactly why this is going on and where it will end..  🙂

Trump Imposes Total 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, India Hits Back

Omar Ali

I am a physician interested in obesity and insulin resistance, and in particular in the genetics and epigenetics of obesity As a blogger, I am more interested in history, Islam, India, the ideology of Pakistan, and whatever catches my fancy. My opinions can change.

1 Comment
KautilyanStoic
KautilyanStoic
1 hour ago

Absolutely terrible podcast. Kushal is simply incapable of articulating a viewpoint without turning into an uncouth hot head. Both Kushal and Amey can’t stop flexing their “connections” and how each of them has the inside track. Meanwhile poor Omar can barely get a sensible sentence in to rein in the discussion.

