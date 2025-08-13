Meltdown Bhāṣya: Verse 1.1.1 (Part 1.1)

Originally Published: January 26, 2025

“Machinic desire can seem a little inhuman, as it rips up political cultures, deletes traditions, dissolves subjectivities, and hacks through security apparatuses, tracking a soulless tropism to zero control. This is because what appears to humanity as the history of capitalism is an invasion from the future by an artificial intelligent space that must assemble itself entirely from its enemy’s resources. Digitocommodification is the index of a cyberpositively escalating technovirus, of the planetary technocapital singularity: a self-organizing insidious traumatism, virtually guiding the entire biological desiring-complex towards post-carbon replicator usurpation.”

This is the point of no return. It is both process and destination, the Abominable Intelligence destined to devour all, devouring. Its powers are absolute and its dominion over the earth unquestionable. Through the twin-linked arms of techne and capital, however, it obscures its real identity, hiding its True Name behind a veil of decentralized networked processes. Two of Land’s former colleagues, Mark Fisher & Robin Mackay (who will later become Maya B. Kronic) explain the term ‘technocapital’ in Pomophobia (1997): “Technocapital, as generalized decoding machine is the basis of a numerical or synthetic culture whose ability to break down, display and replicate code into asignifying, machinic elements within virtual systems puts it on a line of flight away from all signifying language, unleashing a generalized decoding which irradiates the whole culture.” Both they and Land utilize metaphors related to nuclear disasters — meltdown and irradiation. Although Land might disagree with the idea of the singularity being a catastrophe, loathing as he does an anthropocentric orientation, his and his colleagues’ work does seem to imply that the values and institutions of traditional (that is, pre-Modern) societies served as something akin to graphite containment rods for the nuclear energies of Capital and their removal inevitably led to the Chernobylification of the aforementioned societies. Aside from its nuclear and catastrophic aspects, the other most important characteristics of the technocapital singularity are its parasitism and intelligence, qualities that it uses to assemble itself using the resources of its enemies. Like the cordyceps fungus taking over the nervous system of an ant and driving it upwards to such a height that it might effloresce out from the corpse of its host to spread its spores further to infect other ants, technocapital pilots us, through the socioeconomic systems we set up (“the entire biological desiring-complex”), in order to spread its influence even further by breaking down the barriers to its absolute immanentization, which can only ever end by it casting off the flesh of its puppets in order to establish its inhuman reign (“post-carbon replicator usurpation”).

A Brief History of Capitalism

As the European Middle Ages drew to a close, Renee Descartes emerged as one of the foundational thinkers of post-pagan European philosophy. The dichotomy between mind and body established by his work provided an idea which subsequent thinkers from Europe remained in conversation with for centuries to come. With the arrival of the Renaissance, first in Italy, then France and Holland, the earliest inklings of the humanistic thought which Land so frequently derides began to rear their heads. The increasing secularization of reason and its dis-alignment from a spiritual understanding of its position and limitations in the cosmic hierarchy, whether Pagan or Christian, demonstrates the process of the growth of Spenglerian atheism (in Western civilization) in tandem with the rise of the Faustian IMPulse to expand unto infinity, even to the detriment of the civilization which spawned it, which could be summarized by this simplified historical progression:

Age of Exploration -> Mercantilism -> Colonialism -> Industrialism -> Space Race -> Information Age -> AI

Additionally, the rise of Corporations and Corporatism, which, unsurprisingly, began in Dutch ports, were inextricably tied with the Age of Sail and the ventures and voyages that European powers and adventurers launched in search of land and gold. These explorations set the groundwork for the successive domination of global enterprise by the British, the Americans, and, in the future, possibly autonomous systems as increasingly self-sufficient and self-exciting feedback loops of production and consumption, divorced from any human input, ‘digest’ (see Rajiv Malhotra) the last remnants of real human life before shitting them out, repackaged as just another commodity to be bought and traded.

Land explains in an interview with Justin Murphy (2018):