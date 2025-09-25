The Changing Demographics of Undivided India (1900–2025)

South Asia’s demography is one of the great untold stories of the modern world. Too often we look at the subcontinent through today’s partitions — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh — but the real insight comes when we view the region as a single whole. Across 125 years, the balance of populations has shifted dramatically.

📊 1900: A Baseline

At the turn of the twentieth century, Muslims made up about 20% of undivided India’s population. The rest were overwhelmingly Hindu, with significant Sikh, Christian, Jain, and other minorities.

📊 1950: Partition and Realignment

By 1950, just after Partition, Muslims had grown to around 23.5% of the undivided population.

Total population : ~423M

Muslims : ~100M ( 23.6% )

Non-Muslims : ~323M ( 76.4% )

This was the backdrop to Partition — a subcontinent where one in four people identified as Muslim.

📊 2025: Today’s Landscape

Fast forward to 2025, and the combined population of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh stands at nearly 1.9 billion.

Muslims : ~618.5M ( 32.7% )

Non-Muslims : ~1,276.3M ( 67.3% )

What was one-quarter is now closer to one-third.

Pakistan : 14.2% non-Muslim in 1950 → just 3.9% today (however West Pakistan was 3.4% so in fact the non-Muslim minority has grown relatively in West Pakistan as non-Muslim minorities tend to have higher TFRs).

Bangladesh : about 9% non-Muslim, still home to ~16M Hindus (it was 23.20% in 1950).

India : Muslim share rising modestly, from ~10% in 1950 → ~14.5% today; estimated to peak at 18-20% toward the latter half of the 21st century.

Why the Change?

Differential fertility rates : Muslim communities historically had higher total fertility rates (TFRs), especially in rural areas. Migration & partition violence : Large Hindu and Sikh communities left Pakistan (and later Bangladesh), while many Muslims crossed into Pakistan. Minority attrition : Pakistan’s non-Muslim population has never been especially significant and Bangladesh’s has shrunk (owing most likely to the 1971 war) while India retained its fledgling Muslim minority.

📉 A Global Trend

Yet today, the real story is convergence. TFRs are dropping everywhere. The engine of this decline is not just economics or urbanisation; it is the mobile phone. In every village, every slum, every small town, the phone is a pathway to global culture and global norms. Families shrink when horizons expand.

Demography is destiny, but destiny itself is being rewritten by technology. What took centuries to shift in Spain or the Ottoman world now takes decades in South Asia.

✨ Closing Thought

From 20% in 1900, to 23.5% in 1950, to nearly 33% in 2025, the Muslim share of undivided India has grown consistently (it may peak at around 40% circa 2050). But the pace of change may slow, even reverse, as fertility collapses across the subcontinent. The smartphone may prove to be as powerful a force in shaping South Asia’s future as Partition was in shaping its past.