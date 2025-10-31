This idea came to me randomly when two people, separately, asked why they should pay taxes if half the budget supposedly goes to the army—a claim that is factually untrue. I am here trying to play devil’s advocate. While writing this, I consulted people to understand why the proposition, “The establishment is the root cause of every Pakistani problem,” is so widely taken for granted, especially after Imran Khan’s exit.

By “establishment,” I am specifically referring to the military, the way it is colloquially understood nowadays, not the “elite” in the class or socioeconomic sense. I presented sector-wise facts to them, and most had no answer. That prompted me to pen this piece. Since mainstream discourse now often takes an anti-establishment position, I decided to challenge that perspective.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1354698-wag-the-dog

We seem to have become a nation obsessed with a single villain. Pakistan today is gripped by a kind of Orwellian imagination – a fascination with the idea of an omnipotent ‘Big Brother’ pulling every string and orchestrating every failure. In our context, that Big Brother has a name: the establishment. Every time the economy stumbles, a development plan fails, or a reform falls flat, the popular refrain is predictable – ‘it’s the establishment’s fault’. Those within the system point fingers upward with near-religious conviction to deflect accountability. Rarely is there any introspection that perhaps the fault lies in the system’s own stupidity or in the vested interests of villains other than the so-called Big Brother. This instinct, while emotionally satisfying, reflects a deeper chronic blip, a kind of intellectual laziness and political reductionism that has infected our national discourse. Instead of diagnosing institutional, structural or policy failures, we find comfort in a singular narrative that places the burden of blame entirely on one actor. The establishment, to be sure, has had a long and complicated role in Pakistan’s political evolution, but to treat it as the origin of every dysfunction is not just inaccurate; it’s counterproductive.

Feel free to critique me. 🙂