Pan-Sindhi Cross-Border Virality

A Pakistani Sindhi song, Paiso Aa, has crossed the border and gone viral among Indian Sindhis. It is light, playful, and unselfconscious. And it exposes something we repeatedly forget.

Sindh has been Muslim for over thirteen centuries.

The region was conquered in 711 CE by Muhammad bin Qasim, the teenage governor of Fars—thirteen when he entered Sindh, dead by nineteen. Almost an Alexander figure in miniature. Since then, Sindh and Multan have known uninterrupted Muslim rule longer than many parts of the Islamic world itself.

That matters, because it complicates a habit of thought that treats Islam in the Indian Subcontinent as permanently “foreign.”

In Sindh, it is not.

What is striking is not that Islam endured, but how it endured. After more than 1,300 years of Muslim governance, Sindh remained roughly 30% Hindu, with Hindu urban populations often exceeding 50% well into the colonial period. Yet Buddhism, once dominant across the Indus, vanished almost completely.

That asymmetry tells us something important.

The surviving Hindu population of Sindh was not simply a residue of ancient Indus religion. Much of it likely descends from Punjabi Hindu Khatri migrations, which explains why Sindhi Hindus were disproportionately mercantile, urban, and networked across western India. Hinduism re-entered Sindh demographically even as Buddhism disappeared civilisationally.

This was not conversion by force, nor erasure by decree. It was a slow sorting of social functions. Islam absorbed agrarian, pastoral, and political life. Hinduism remained dominant in trade, finance, and administration. Buddhism, lacking a comparable social niche, faded.

That is how civilisations actually change.

Which is why Partition was such a conceptual disaster. It froze fluid histories into rigid categories. It encouraged the idea that Islam was an alien graft on Indian soil, rather than something native to entire regions like Sindh and Multan. It turned layered identities into mutually exclusive ones.

Upper and western Punjab did Islamicise later, largely in the late medieval period. But Sindh did not “become Muslim.” It has been Muslim for longer than England has been Christian.

The viral success of a Sindhi song among Indian Sindhis is not irony. It is continuity asserting itself despite borders. Language, rhythm, and memory move where states cannot.

Islam in Sindh is not a foreign influence. It is indigenous history. Hinduism in Sindh is not an anomaly. It is a mercantile inheritance. Both can be true at once.

What failed was not coexistence. What failed was the attempt to partition civilisation itself.