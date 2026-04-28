Dhurandhar releasing in Japan

Dhurandhar Part 1 is releasing in Japan on 10th July.

A few thoughts:

The Japanese make kick ass posters.

In cinephile circles, Japanese movie posters are very renowned. Here are a few more, both Indian and Hollywood.

India has global ambitions with its movies

Indian movies are now trying to expand into non desi audiences as well. Both Varanasi and Ramayana are being made for an international audience and marketing already has started that way, with interviews and coverage from American outlets.

Rotten Tomatoes, Polygon etc had people flown all the way from the USA to the Varanasi set for coverage.

https://www.polygon.com/varanasi-movie-set-visit-photos-ssr/

Japan is also being seen as an outlet for Indian movies. RRR made more than 100 crores there (139 crores to be exact) and there are barely any desis there.

Japanese fan art keeps going viral on social media from time to time.

Propaganda and perception

Hollywood made tons of movies about Russia and Arabia, leading to general perceptions. Even Mexico to an extent. The “Mexico filter” is infamous.

Now I agree that Bollywood might not have the reach of Hollywood but it is exponentially bigger than any Pakistani media on the global stage. And Bollywood becoming bigger and more “Anti Pakistan” movies being produced means that the “perception” of Pakistanis might depend on India.

For a lot of Japanese, Dhurandhar will be their first exposure to Pakistan.

Here is a Pakistani saying the same things.