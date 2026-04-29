You Cannot Demolish His Mosque and Claim His High Culture

A precedent post on hybridity, custodial duty, and the elites who want it both ways

The argument running through the recent threads is sharper than the usual India versus Pakistan braggadocio. It is a claim about high culture itself. A civilisation cannot demolish a man’s mosque and claim his high culture in the same breath. The two moves cancel. The elites on both sides of the 1947 line have been performing both moves for eighty years, and the contradiction is now visible.

What high culture is

High culture is the foundational settlement of values, ordinarily anchored in religion, that a civilisation runs on. It can be syncretic in formation. Plural ownership is harder to sustain, and most attempts eventually close into a single settlement or fracture into rival ones; some imperial frames (Ottoman, Mughal, the Republic of India itself) did hold the tension for longer than the simple model would predict. The point is not that plurality is impossible. The point is that plurality is unstable, and the instability is what generates events like 1992.

England is the cleanest worked example of closure. The English high culture is a hybridisation of Anglo-Saxon, Anglo-Norman, and an absorbed Celtic remainder. Scotland and Wales sit inside the matrix without breaking it. The hybridisation closed; one settlement emerged.

Ireland is the test case in the negative. The same Anglophone substrate produced a different high culture in the Catholic south, and in the Catholic pockets of the north, because religion did the foundational work and religion would not blend. Two islands, one language family, two high cultures. Language is the medium. Religion is the substrate.

Ludwig von Mises, in Nation, State, and Economy, argued the related half. The nation is a speech community, but the speech community is shaped by what the school teaches and what the church says. Plattdeutsch villages on the Dutch border could have gone either way two centuries ago; the descendants would now be just as good Hollanders or just as good Germans, depending only on where the school and the church sat. Language carries national consciousness. The religious settlement decides which language wins.

Notre Dame: The custodial bargain

A civilisation that claims a high cultural inheritance accepts a custodial duty for the artefacts of that inheritance, including the religious ones it no longer believes in.

The French do not burn down Notre Dame. Secular France, the most aggressively post-Christian polity in Western Europe, treats the cathedral as part of its own foundational settlement. When the building burned in 2019, half a billion euros were raised inside a week. Claim the inheritance and you protect the buildings, regardless of present belief. The cathedral of secular France is still a cathedral.

Babri Masjid was a 500-year-old Mughal-era structure. Pulled down in India in 1992, it became a civilisational event. The Republic of India claims the Mughal inheritance. The Red Fort hosts the Independence Day address. The Taj is the country’s most reproduced image. The Mughal court sits in the school textbooks. The claim is real; the claim has institutional weight; the claim creates the duty.

Three counter-readings circulate and deserve direct treatment. The first is the Ram Janmabhoomi restitution argument: the mosque sat on the birthplace of Lord Ram, so its removal restored a sacred site rather than breaching any duty. The second is the conquest argument: the Mughals were occupiers and not inheritors, so their structures are not part of any continuous Indian high culture and carry no preservation claim. The third is the institutional argument: India self-corrected through the Places of Worship Act 1991, which froze religious site status and limits future repetition. Each has force. Each runs into the same problem. All three require India to define itself as a Hindu civilisation rectifying a foreign occupation, in which case the Mughals are out of the inheritance and the Red Fort is just a captured fortress. India does not say this. India keeps the Red Fort, the Taj, the textbooks, and the address. The Schrödinger move; both states held at once; the choice postponed for as long as the postponement holds.

Confused elites on both sides

Pakistan presents the inverse problem, and a deeper one.

The Israeli–diaspora distinction is the clean way in. Diaspora Jews preserve identity through performance, because the surrounding society does not do the work for them; Israeli Jews can let Shabbat lapse, because the state itself is the preservation. Pakistan stands in the Israeli position. The country can demolish a mosque blocking a highway with no civilisational tremor, because Pakistan is structurally Muslim. The state is the inheritance. Identity does not need its buildings when the country is the building.

That casual security is also the trap. Pakistan defined itself entirely in Islam, and could not therefore capture the Persianate space, which is the more interesting inheritance, and the one that gave Mughal high culture its actual character. The Turkish kingdoms in India were not Islamic polities in the post-1947 Pakistani sense. They were Persianate polities in which Islam was the religion of the dynasty but the cultural code (court, poetry, architecture, dress, administrative language) was fundamentally and ineluctably Persian. By choosing the strict Islamic line, Pakistan opted out of Central Asia, Iran, and the wider Persianate cosmopolis it had every claim to enter. It chose to be a Muslim state in a region where the prestige formation has always been Persianate. The Mughals were not what Pakistan now is. Pakistan’s failure is not insufficient Islam. It is insufficient Persia.

The shared feature on both sides is the refusal to choose. Indian elites want Bharat and the Mughals. Pakistani elites want the Islamic state and the Mughal inheritance, without the Persianate substrate the Mughals actually ran on. A high culture is not a buffet.

The biryani, the Taj, the ghazal on the film soundtrack, the shared vocabulary of grief and celebration. These are residues, not arguments. They will sustain a generation of mutual sentimentality. They will not sustain a civilisation. The elites on both sides know this. The choice has been postponed. The choice is being made anyway.